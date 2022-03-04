Horoscope Today, March 4, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out what the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 3, Thursday: Luck Favours Cancer, Aquarius Might Travel Overseas

Aries: Some of the people around the Aries people would not be able to hide their true colours when there is a critical situation in office. These people would get attracted to a new habit.

Taurus: The Taurus people should not stop trying repeatedly if they are not able to achieve their goal. These people would get financial support from their in laws.

Gemini: The Gemini people would have to postpone an important step that they were about to take in their life. Some of these people would not be able to work today without an afternoon nap.

Cancer: The Cancer people should stop relying on others for the growth of their career. They need to be little more active and make all efforts to impress others with their talent.

Leo: The Leo people should enjoy the good time in life till it lasts. The people who they have supported in their good phase would be helpful for them in times of crisis.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to make some changes in their daily routine to end the boredom in life. Calling a childhood friend and indulging in nostalgia would be good for some of these people.

Libra: The Libra people would be happy to enjoy a movie with their spouse and children. They should always remember to not disrespect any elderly member of the family.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should make a plan to visit their hometown if they have not done so for long. Some of these people would argue with superiors at work, but they should not delay in offering an apology later.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should try to feed at least two needy or hungry people in the evening hours. They need to focus on their career, but it does not mean they should ignore personal life.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might get strong craving for eating junk food. For once they can afford to forget their health problems and indulge in some fun and frolic.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should stop admiring their special someone secretly and speak up their mind. Mixing work and personal life would be a very harmful idea for these people.

Pisces: Some of the Pisces people would suddenly be reminded of an old senior colleague who had helped them in their tough times. It is still not too late and they can try to revive their bonding.