Horoscope Today, November 14, Sunday: Know what's going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: It would be a good idea for some of the Aries people to invest in stock market. But they should not expect immediate returns, rather they should should eye long term gains.

Taurus: A property inherited from father would help the Taurus people in their tough times. A loan given to a relative is also expected to be returned.

Gemini: Some of the Gemini people have high prospects of getting a promotion and also a pay raise. They should not let their success get to their head.

Cancer: The Cancer people need to be careful with regard to their job or business. They should avoid changing their job without any urgent need.

Leo: The Leo people might face some stress due to their staff members in office. If they don’t handle the situation properly, these people would be at loss.

Virgo: Some of the Virgo people might go for a job change very soon. Those who are jobless would also get an opportunity that they had been waiting for.

Libra: The Libra people might get into a misunderstanding with a close family member. There would be a cloud of suspicion looming throughout the day.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would have some bitterness in their relationship today. They would also struggle to control their extra expenses.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would have a very happy environment at their home. They should take care of the health condition of their parents.

Capricorn: Some of the Capricorn people would be able to buy their new house or car. These people would realise that their relationship with loved ones is growing stronger.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should spend their money very wisely otherwise they would face some unexpected problem. They should not borrow any money from anyone.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not think about harming others. It is a better idea to focus on self development.