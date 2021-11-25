Horoscope Today, November 25, Thursday: Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 24, Wednesday: Sagittarius Should Prioritise Health, Gemini Should Not Lose Calm

Aries: The Aries people should postpone any travel that they need to take in the east direction. Unless it is a matter of urgency or emergency, they should avoid going out of their home after evening.

Taurus: The Taurus people should start their day by spending time with their family. Sharing their inner feelings with their partners would help them gain their trust.

Gemini: The Gemini people should not hesitate in wearing their favourite outfit even if they think people would make fun of it. They should listen to their own voice rather than the opinions of outsiders.

Cancer: Some of the Cancer people might need to cancel any meeting they have in the second half because of a request from their children. They should not fear about their emotions being visible on their face.

Leo: The Leo people should spend some time in cycling or performing any other physical activity. Some of these people would get to interact with a senior official who would impress them a lot.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to spend the day all alone, without meeting or talking to anyone. If they have an option, they would not hate being locked inside their house.

Libra: The Libra people should avoid eating sweet dish after dinner as it might cause some stomach related problems. Those involved in paperwork must take all necessary precautions.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not sign any document without reading even the smaller details. It would not be a very good idea for them to trust a friend over a family member.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should think about whether they want to lead the same life or take some risks to grow further in career. They should listen to the advice given by someone who has a very rich experience.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to understand that there is more to do in life than just official work and business planning. They should avoid over eating even if they are attending a social or family dinner.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people need to keep their belongings very safely otherwise they might become victim to a robbery. Some of these people would receive a life changing offer in evening.

Pisces: The Pisces people should pray to god and also be thankful for whatever they have already achieved in life. They should apologise to their family for the past mistakes.