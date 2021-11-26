Horoscope Today, November 26, Friday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 25, Thursday: Aries Should Avoid Stepping Out in The Evening, Libra Should Avoid Eating Sweet Dishes

Aries: The Aries people should not remain confined within the boundaries of their homes. These people need to move out of their comfort zone if they want to fulfil the dreams they have for life.

Taurus: The Taurus people must not share any confidential work related information with any colleague in office. Those running their own business may get the emergency fund they need at this stage.

Gemini: The Gemini people do not need to mince their words while sharing their opinion on a sensitive matter at home. Being outspoken on every issue would make them feel relieved from within.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to avoid some uncomfortable questions of their spouse in a very smart manner. People who are careless may face some major losses in their business.

Leo: The Leo people should not let their creative side be dominated by the emotional burden they are carrying on their shoulders. It would be a better idea for them to be objective while taking any decision.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be very much like the solitary reapers who like to walk alone on their path. Participating in a group discussion might bring a fresh change in their outlook.

Libra: The Libra people need to avoid any argument with any passerby while driving their vehicle. In case they want to avoid any risk, they should not move out of their home if possible today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not forget to offer prayers to god before starting their day. It would be a positive day at workplace and all efforts would get rewarded.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not hesitate in selecting a gift of their choice if they are asked to do it. Some of these people would remain lost in their own world throughout the day.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people do not want to waste even a single day in launching a full fledged business plan. Some pending payment might get cleared today if they make a little effort.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not disrespect their parents even if they think their thought process is old. It is okay to have a new perspective but the sentiments of others should also be respected.

Pisces: The Pisces people need to get rid of the money they have earned through illegal of illicit means. Honesty is the best policy might sound like a cliche, but is the best way to lead life.