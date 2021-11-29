Horoscope Today, November 29, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 28, Sunday: Capricorn Should Listen to Spiritual Music, Taurus Should Try Finishing Pending Projects

Aries: The Aries people would face the anger of a very dear person. Their logical approach and soothing words would help them turn the situation in their favour.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be brilliant in their academic performance. Some of these people would not hesitate in going for shopping with their family members.

Gemini: The Gemini people would need to get the negative energies out of their home if they want prosperity of their loved ones. Those who got married recently would be able to improve their understanding with spouse.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be finally able to win back the trust of their love partner. There might be a competitive situation where their rival would end up becoming a friend.

Leo: The Leo people who are considered lazy must now start walking for at least an hour in morning or evening. Giving someone an expensive gift might help them get an important work done.

Virgo: The Virgo people who work in the field of sales would face some challenging but rewarding opportunities. Some of these people urgently need to get into money saving mode.

Libra: The Libra people would be involved in an entertainment activity being organized at home. Participating in a lucky draw would be beneficial for them.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would end up hurting someone who is their secret admirer in reality. They should try to befriend some people belonging to the Cancer and Scorpio zodiac signs.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should think about finding a solution for their commuting problems. Some of these people would be good at multitasking this week.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would be very happy with the praise they receive from everyone. Those who want a good physique would have to work out for long hours each day.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would see an increase in their business profit. The price of a property they own is also expected to rise, giving them more gains.

Pisces: The Pisces people would finally get some peace of mind because they would find peace and harmony prevailing at home. Those who have to go on some journey should be adequately prepared for any eventuality.