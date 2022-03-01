India will celebrate Maha Shivratri on Tuesday, March 1. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the term Maha Shivaratri means the ‘Great Night of Shiva’ and it falls on the 13th night and the 14th day of the New Moon. It is said that Lord Shiva used to perform the tandava nritya (dance) on Maha Shivaratri and this is one of the most sacred festivals in India. Find out if stars are in your favour this week or not. Check out Maha Shivratri’s prediction for all zodiac signs.Also Read - Odisha Bans Holi Celebrations in Public, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals

Aries: It was during a fight between lord Shiva and Andhakasura that Mars was formed with a drop of sweat of the Mahadev. Since Mars is the ruling planet for the Aries, they are likely to be blessed by the lord today in different ways. They should offer cow milk and gangajal to lord Shiva. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Send Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status and GIFs to Celebrate Festival of Lord Shiva

Taurus: Generosity is something the people belonging to this zodiac sign can expect from lord Shiva today. Some changes are possible in the marriage life but they would only end up strengthening the relationship. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, History, Puja Timings And Everything You Need to Know

Gemini: Lord Shiva will bless the Gemini people with balance in life, which they have been seeking for a long time now. They would not have to struggle much if they keep putting in hard work in their professional job.

Cancer: The Cancer people should try to perform Abhisheka of a Shivlinga in a temple. People who are looking for jobs might get to hear some positive developments in their life soon. They should seek the blessing by reciting Shiv Chalisa.

Leo: The Leo people should worship Shani Dev along with lord Shiva this Shivratri. This is important because Shani Dev is considered a close acquaintance of the Mahadev. They should offer Bel Patra along with gangajal and cow milk on a shivlinga.

Virgo: Lord Shiva would bless the people belonging to this zodiac sign today in kinds. Money stuck at some source of job stuck in office might get completed today without making any extra effort.

Libra: The Libra people would be blessed by lord Shiva in terms of income, money and wealth. If possible, people belonging to this zodiac sign should not eat anything other than milk products or fruits.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should keep their anger in control because they need to understand that lord Shiva opening his third eye only leads to devastation. They should take some time alone and try to understand the situation.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should perform Abhisheka in a nearby temple as doing so would lead to properity in their job or business. Lord Shiva is in the mood to bless them and hence, they should not hesitate in asking for their wish.

Capricorn: As Shani Dev is also the lord of the Capricorn people, they are bound to get the blessings of both lord Shiva and Shani Dev. They should just focus on their work and nothing else.

Aquarius: If possible, the Aquarius people should fast today on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Spending all time in rituals and not concentrating on work might harm them so they need to have a balance.

Pisces: The Pisces people should offer cow milk, belpatra and gangajal to lord Shiva at a temple first thing in the morning. They should also recite Shiva Chalisa and take a moment to recognise their mistakes in past.