Horoscope Today, February 12, Saturday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Taurus and Gemini will have a good day at work.

Aries: The Aries people would get a sense of harmony in their domestic life. Getting in touch with some influential people would result in benefits in job or business.

Taurus: The Taurus people would continue to perform well in their job and some are also likely to get promotion. Old disputes related to property are also likely to end in near future.

Gemini: The Gemini people would feel healthy throughout the day and their perfomance at workplace is also expected to improve. Those facing legal battle may get to hear some good news.

Cancer: The Cancer would enjoy control over their rivals and competitors. Some people would like to display their intellectual side today.

Leo: The Leo people would spend a lot of time in improving their knowledge by reading blogs and informative article. Some people might spend hours watching news on TV.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to be very careful with regard to the investment opportunities they take up. They also need to keep their short temper in control.

Libra: The Libra people would be able to complete all their tasks on time if they manage to concentrate. Some people might find a lot of disturbances coming their way.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are in love would enjoy some happy moments. These people would not hesitate in spending money to buy a gift for their parents.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians may expect some visitors at home who plan to stay for long. It would be a good idea for them to make the most of the occasion and have a change of scene.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would at time feel little overburdened with work. They need to spend as much time with family and friends as possible to regain their lost strength.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would receive a good news related to their sibling. Some people might plan to go for renovation of their home or shop.

Pisces: The Pisces people might think about getting into a business partnership with a family member. There would be no conflicts if they maintain complete honesty.