Horoscope Today, January 20, Thursday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!

Aries: The Aries people would finally get some relief from pressure after lot of hard work. The luck factor is gradually turning in the favour of some of these people.

Taurus: Some of the Taurus people can expect the end of a major financial problem they have been facing for long. These people not ignore if there are any health-related problems.

Gemini: It would also be easy for some of the Gemini people to get into some part-time job for additional income. This is a day when some old wish of these people might turn into reality.

Cancer: The Cancer people should not stop their hard work even if they are not getting desired results at present. They should remember that any effort made honestly never goes waste.

Leo: The Leo people might be busy with their family members in the discussion of organizing a big function. Those trying to improve lifestyle should invest in materials of permanent benefit.

Virgo: The Virgo people would progress at a very fast pace in their life. People around them would be left surprised by the success they would achieve in near future.

Libra: The Libra people should not let their speed slow down in both personal and professional life. They should always look for long terms goals while making any plan.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should be careful about people who are always soft spoken on face. Some of these people might have some wrong intentions in the back of their mind.

Sagittarius: No matter what people around say, the Sagittarians should continue to focus completely on their work. They should not be careless about anything they do.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might remain very emotional and touchy throughout the day. They need to sit and introspect about their past mistakes so that they are not repeated.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people are making all efforts to get some stability in life, but the results are getting delayed. They need to make sure that there is no loss of focus.

Pisces: The Pisces people who want success in their job or business need to stop being lazy. They need to stop depending on others for their work.