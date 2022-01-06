Horoscope Today, January 6, Thursday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 5, Wednesday: Romantic Day Ahead For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Aries: After continuous efforts on their part, the Aries people would finally be able to get rid of their problems at workplace. The luck will favour them but they cannot affort to take anything for granted. Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 4, Tuesday: Gemini Should Think Twice Before Trusting Anyone, Scorpio Should Start Exercising

Taurus: The Taurus people would get a part time job opportunity from which they can earn good money. They need to take time of their busy schedule or weekends if they want to take it up. Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 3, Monday: Overthinking Might Ruining Relationship For Cancer, Leo Might Get Into Arguments With Parents

Gemini: The Gemini people would finally succeed in getting control over their expenses and would realise that they have the option to save. With luck favouring upto 80%, students would get some new opportunities.

Cancer: The Cancer people might discuss with family members the possibility of organizing an auspicious function at home. Those going on business travel would get positive outcomes.

Leo: A guest might visit the home of some of the Leo people, who would be very happy and delighted. Some of these people might also receive unexpected promotion at work.

Virgo: The Virgo people would have to spend most of the first day of weekend in client calls. They should any how take out time to spend with their spouse otherwise there would be trouble in relationship.

Libra: The Libra people would spend money in buying items that are essential for their household. It would be a good idea to make a proper list before going to the market for shopping.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would put in a lot of efforts to improve their lifestyle. Family support would also be there but they should avoid any fake praise or appreciation.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would continue to work hard to ensure a steady growth in life. Achievements of siblings would make them feel proud and they would start working towards their bright future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who are waiting for their marriage might want to go ahead and fix a date today. It would be a good idea for these people to invest money in real estate.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would enter a situation of conflict with their parents. They should try to explain their point of view with a cool mind for their parents to understand.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be worried about their business as it has not been going steady for past few months. They should avoid being lazy and get into action at the earliest.