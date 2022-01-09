Horoscope Today, January 9, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 8, Saturday: Aries, Capricorn And Aquarius Will Have a Lazy Start to The Weekend

Aries: The Aries people are not in the mood of spending much money, so they would convince their near and dear ones to remain at home and spend time in watching movies.

Taurus: The Taurus people would ensure that they spend time with their kid. The whole day would be devoted to the wishes of little ones.

Gemini: The Gemini people might indulge in some fun-filled activity for a change. They are tired of working and planning.

Cancer: The Cancer people would visit a temple or any other holy place. They are double minded on some issues and will seek the help of almighty.

Leo: The Leo people would spend the day with their parents. They will see to it that they fulfill all their requirements.

Virgo: The Virgo people might indulge in a debate with their friends on issues that are inconsequential. Later they will realize that the debate was a waste.

Libra: The Libra people would again want to go solo. They might plan to take a few days off to rejuvenate and enlighten themselves.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would ensure that their Sunday does not pass without watering the plants in their garden. Their love for nature will rule the day.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians spend the Sunday listening to music. They might also indulge in karaoke activities.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would end the last day of the weekend with a long drive. They may go for the long drive with friends and family.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would take time out for leisure activities. They might simply go to a mall with children and indulge in games and frolic.

Pisces: The Pisces people would want to go for a local outing with their friends and family. They might visit a historical place.