Horoscope Today, November 09, Sunday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: If the Aries people manage to leave their bitterness behind, this day would be full of remarkable achievements. The stars are aligned for a positive impact on job and relationship.

Taurus: The Taurus people would capitalize on their luck factor today which would be above 80%. Cooking something delicious in kitchen would add to their fun in evening.

Gemini: The Gemini people should not yell at their kids even if they make too much noise. Their understanding nature would be appreciated by all.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be tempted to eat sweets, but those with health problems should try to exercise control. These people would not be bothered by what others say.

Leo: The Leo people would want to go on a long drive alone. Those who are married should avoid the idea of going on a solo out of station trip.

Virgo: The Virgo people would not want to keep their feelings to themselves. In fact speaking about everything in heart would improve their relationship with others.

Libra: The Libra people must take utmost care while speaking with their business clients. Some of these people might feel they are ignoring their family.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not waste any time in chasing missed targets. Any kind of intoxication would be harmful for some of these people.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians have a lot on their plate but they are unable to put things in order. They should prioritize their work and start without wasting any time.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people must respect their elders and if there is a conflicting situation, they should keep quiet. Focusing on work would give them positive results.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people can expect an unwanted guest at home. They should remember their own traditions and treat everyone with equal respect.

Pisces: The Pisces people can make a plan for a dinner outside with family. Being vocal about their point of view would help these people grow at work.