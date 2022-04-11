April 2 makes the beginning of the Hindu new year on the first day of Pratipada of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. On the same time, Chaitra Navratri begins too. As per the concept of Varshaphala (Annual Horoscope) in Vedic Astrology, every new year is controlled by a certain planet that decides the flow of events in that particular year. As per the planetary cabinet for the New Year 2022, Saturn will be given the position of King while Jupiter will be his Minister. The planets will change their zodiac positionings by the month of April 2022.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 11, Monday: Taurus Should Avoid Going on Long Drives, Capricorn Will be in a Good Financial Position

On April 29, 2022, Saturn will move out of his own sign to Capricorn sign and will move to next zodiac sign Aquarius after a period of two years and three months. When it is Aquarius, Saturn is believed to be at home as it a comfortable position.

Saturn believes in karma and is a teacher of what you sow, so you reap. It can bring a lot of good causes but it can also bring disappointments, delays and obstructions. It is believed that in 2022, Saturn will have an enormous effect on all zodiac signs throughout the year.

These zodiac signs will see a rise in their fortune in the Hindu New Year 2022

Aries: The placing of Saturn will bring luck and prosperity. Your hard work will be paid off this period. You might also receive good hike in your salary and incentives. For freshers, you might find good job or start something on your own. You will not like to socialise much and will be a workaholic. For government employees, it is a favourable period as they might receive honour and respect from higher authorities.

(Inputs provided by Neeraj Dhankher, Vedic Astrologer, Founder – Astro Zindagi)