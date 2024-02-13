Home

Basant Panchami 2024: 6 Astrology And Vastu Tips For Luck in Exams – Expert Speaks!

Basant Panchmi is the day to thank the universe for the gift of education and to worship Goddess Saraswati. Here are a few special tips and ways to impress Maa Saraswati and enhance your academic performance during exams.

Basant Panchami 2024 remedies and tips for students during exams

Basant Panchmi 2024 remedies and tips: The board exams are knocking at the door and it becomes a big test for kids as well as for parents. Studying hard is vital, but there’s a little-known helper – Vastu Shastra. This ancient Indian science makes minor changes to boost positive energies, helping you relax and focus more effectively.

Clear Clutter from the Study Area: A clutter-free environment is essential for practical study sessions. Ensure your study area is organized and devoid of unnecessary items. Clutter inhibits positive energies, leading to distraction and stress. Letting natural light and airflow in proper lighting and ventilation significantly impacts concentration levels. Allow natural light into your study room, and ensure adequate air circulation. Dim lighting strains the eyes, while fresh air enhances alertness and focus. Use Green Plants to Purify Energy: Introduce small indoor plants like money plants or bamboo to your study area. These plants purify the energy, promoting a rejuvenating and relaxing atmosphere. Remember to care for the plants daily for optimal effect. Remove Distracting Noises: Isolate your study area from noisy distractions such as TV or loud music. Closing the door and using earplugs can help maintain a quiet environment, positively influencing concentration and memory retention. Set the Northeast Corner Right: Vastu says the northeast corner symbolizes learning and positivity. Keep this area clean, avoiding heavy furniture. You can use it for your study space or place symbols of knowledge, like an idol or painting of Goddess Saraswati. Use Calming Colors: Select light, calming colours such as white, yellow, pale blue, or light green for your study space. These colours have a soothing effect, enhancing focus and retention power. Avoid bold, dark colours that may induce stress.

Optimal Seating Positions for Board Exam Students:

Accounts and Mathematics: Face north while studying for improved results. Physics and Architecture: Enhance your understanding by facing south. Chemistry and Biology: For these subjects, sit facing southeast to excel. Hindi and Sanskrit: Choose northeast-facing seating for better outcomes. Business Studies, Law, Economics, English, History: Boost your grasp of these subjects by facing west. Psychology: Achieve better focus in psychology by sitting facing southwest. Home Science and Geography: Face Northwest for improved comprehension in these subjects.

Special Remedies on Basant Panchami

In addition to the above tips, one can also leverage Feb 14, 2024 (Basant Panchami) day to invoke blessings of the universe.

Chant any mantra of Goddess Saraswati as much as one can (Saraswati Gayatri Mantra is the preferable choice).

Donate to needy education-related materials.

Write the Saraswati beej mantra on the tongue with index finger using honey.

As you gear up for exams in 2024, remember these simple luck accelerator tips. They work hand-in-hand with your study routine, creating a positive environment for success. Best of luck with your exams!

