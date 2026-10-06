Before Sarva Pitru Amavasya ends, take a moment to do this

As Sarva Pitru Amavasya comes to an end, take a moment to honour your ancestors with simple rituals, prayers, and offerings. Here’s what you can do before the sacred day concludes.

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Sarva Pitru Amavasya (PC: Magnific)

Before the day ends, before the diya burns out, before we return to the rush of everyday life—take a moment to remember the people who came before you.

Not just the grandparents you knew.

Not just the names you remember.

But the generations before them. The people whose lives, choices, struggles and resilience eventually made your life possible.

This is, in many ways, the quiet essence of Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

We often think of ancestral remembrance as a ritual. We offer food, light a diya, pray, perform ceremonies and seek blessings for our ancestors.

But remembrance can be something more personal too.

It can be a moment of looking at our own lives and asking:

What have I received from those who came before me?

And equally importantly—

What am I still carrying that may not have begun with me?

We inherit more than we realise

Every family has its stories.

Some are told over dinner tables and remembered for generations. Others are buried quietly because they were too painful, too complicated or too difficult to speak about.

There are stories of loss, migration, financial hardship, broken relationships, early deaths, sacrifices, unfulfilled dreams and choices made simply because there was no other choice at the time.

And then there are the things nobody talks about.

Yet sometimes, those stories seem to find a way of travelling forward.

A recurring pattern in relationships.

A fear that doesn’t seem to have a clear origin.

A constant feeling of scarcity.

An unexplained sense of guilt or responsibility.

The tendency to overgive, overwork or hold everything together.

A familiar emotional pattern that appears in one generation after another.

We usually call these our patterns.

But what if some of them have a longer history?

This is where ancestral healing becomes interesting

Ancestral healing isn’t about blaming our families for everything that goes wrong in our lives.

And it certainly isn’t about finding someone from a previous generation to hold responsible.

For me, it is about something much gentler: understanding.

When we work with the Akashic Records, ancestral patterns can be explored from the perspective of the soul—the patterns, experiences and themes that may have travelled through a lineage and are seeking awareness in the present.

The questions change.

Instead of asking, “Why does this keep happening to me?”

we begin to ask,

“Where does this pattern come from?”

“What am I being shown?”

“Is this something I am meant to carry—or something I am meant to release?”

And sometimes, simply asking those questions can change the way we see our lives.

Healing doesn’t mean walking away from your lineage

There is a misconception that ancestral healing means separating ourselves from the people who came before us.

I see it differently.

We can honour our ancestors without repeating their pain.

We can acknowledge what they went through without making their struggles our identity.

We can be grateful for the life they passed on to us while consciously choosing a different way of living.

And that may be one of the most beautiful dimensions of healing a lineage.

We don’t erase the past.

We don’t deny it.

We simply decide that certain patterns don’t need to travel any further.

So, what can you do on this Sarva Pitru Amavasya?

You don’t necessarily need a complicated ritual.

Create a little silence.

Light a diya.

Think about your ancestors—not only as names in your family tree, but as human beings who had their own fears, hopes, mistakes, sacrifices and dreams.

If you know their stories, remember them.

If you don’t, that’s okay too.

You can simply sit with the awareness that your life is connected to lives that came before yours.

And then, say something as simple as:

“I honour those who came before me.

I am grateful for the life that reached me through you.

I return what is not mine to carry.

I choose to carry forward the wisdom, the love and the strength.

And I allow the pain to end with me.”

There is something profoundly powerful about that last sentence.

I allow the pain to end with me.

The real gift of ancestral healing

We often think healing means fixing something that is broken.

But healing can also mean seeing something clearly for the first time.

Seeing a pattern.

Seeing a family story.

Seeing the fear behind a behaviour.

Seeing the grief that was never expressed.

Seeing the loyalty that made us repeat something long after it stopped serving us.

And once we see it, we have a choice.

We can continue it unconsciously. Or we can choose differently.

That choice may be one of the most meaningful ways of honouring those who came before us.

Because our ancestors gave us more than their wounds.

They gave us their resilience too.

The ability to begin again.

The courage to survive difficult times.

The wisdom accumulated through generations.

The love that allowed life to continue.

Ancestral healing is not only about releasing what we don’t want to carry.

It is also about remembering what we do.

Before Sarva Pitru Amavasya ends…

Take a few quiet minutes today.

Remember where you came from.

Offer gratitude for the life that reached you.

And then ask yourself one question:

“What am I ready to stop carrying forward?”

You may not have an answer immediately.

That’s okay.

Some questions are not meant to be answered in a moment. They are meant to open a door.

And sometimes, healing begins simply by being willing to walk through it.

This Sarva Pitru Amavasya, honour your ancestors.

And gently begin to heal what has travelled through them to you.

— Mystic Sonia

Akashic Record Reader | Past Life Regression Therapist | Tarot Reader | Astrologer | Numerologist