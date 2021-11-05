Bhai Dooj 2021: The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated across the country on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On this day sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brother and pray for his long life and prosperity. Like Raksha Bandhan, this festival also expresses the affection of brothers and sisters towards each other. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhai Dooj, Bhai Tika, Yama Dwitiya, Bhatri Dwitiya etc. On this day sisters worship, keep a fast by telling stories and do tilak to brother, this brings happiness and prosperity in his life.Also Read - Diwali 2021 Vastu Tips: Easy Ways to Remove Negativity And Bring Happiness Into Your Home This Festive Season

Shubh muhurat for Bhai Dooj 2021:

This time the festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6. According to astrology, this year the auspicious time to do tilak for brother is from 1:10 pm to 3:21 pm. That is, the total duration of the auspicious time is 2 hours 11 minutes.

Vastu tips for Bhai Dooj 2021

Though Bhai Dooj Pooja is very simple, if you follow some rituals and Vastu tips, better results can be achieved. So keep certain things in consideration. On this auspicious day, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brother and pray for her brother's prosperity and longevity. They pray for the better life of their brother. There is a legend that on this day the yamraj, the lord of death visits his sister Yami and she puts tilak on his forehead. So, it is believed that any brother who gets tilak from his sister on this day can not go to hell and will get long life. He never fears premature death.

For tilak use sandal and betel nuts along with vermillion in the bhai dooj thali. Once you apply tika or tilak on his forehead, it is advisable to give black grams, betel leaf or betel nut in the hand of the brother. You can even give Coconut to your brother. From per religious points of view, beetle nuts or leaves and coconut are very auspicious.

It is also good to light an oil lamp in the south direction of your house. It creates an atmosphere of love and harmony in the relationship of brothers and sisters.

But the most important thing here is that in which direction should the brother be facing while applying tilak. It is said that the north, north-west direction for brother is more auspicious. So at the time of Tilak, the brother should face in either north or north-west direction and the sister should face in the north-east or east direction. While chalk should be made in the north-east for worship. The reason behind it is that it brings immense opportunity to brother. Opens the path of progress. Brings fortune and good luck for brother. It will bring abundance in their lives and will protect them from all evils.

(Dr Aarti Dahiya reached her mission to be an Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Expert, Psychic Healer, and many more. It’s been 13 years that she keeps her vow to make people blissful from any kind of obstacles, adversity, problems. She has the key to solutions to every difficulty.)