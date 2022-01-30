Bigg Boss 15 Winner Astrology Prediction: Bigg Boss 15 is almost at the end, and the winner of this season will be announced as one of the top four finalists. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants in the finale. The fight between the contestants is fierce.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela’s Golden Gown And Studded Headgear Will Cost You a Fortune – Guess The Price of Her Looks!

The finale day of the fifteenth season of Indian television's most loved and controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" is here. While the audience got to see a glimpse of the grand finale on Saturday, the winner's name will be announced in the Sunday episode. Tarot card reader Aditya Nair has predicted the winner's name and said it will be none other than Tejasswi.

He said, "According to me, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be in the top two. However, Tejasswi will lift the BB15 trophy, and Karan will be the runner-up. She will only win by a few votes. I had predicted Tejasswi's name as the winner earlier as well. Her cards were really good."

Looks like there’s a lot in store for us on Day 2 of Bigg Boss Grand Finale. Are you excited? Watch this space for more updates Bigg Boss 15 Finale.