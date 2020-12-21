If you are celebrating your birthday this week, celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani says that everything is going to fall in your place slowly. You will be successful, focussing on new opportunities, and making new resolutions for the new year. If there have been losses at some level, you are going to overcome that or at least try to learn to overcome. This is particularly a good week for women if you are celebrating your birthday this week. You are going to feel more balanced, spiritual and will be using your energies in the right direction Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From Dec 21-Dec 27: Munisha Khatwani Does Tarot Reading For Zodiac Signs Leo, Gemini, Taurus, And More

Within the next few weeks, things are going to get better. This birthday week is powerful and pretty auspicious for you. You need to learn to let go. You have to believe in the universe and the higher power. Also Read - Astrology Birthday Prediction For Week Dec 14-Dec 20: What Your Tarot Card Says For Your Special Day

Lucky Colour: Blue, Pink

Lucky number: 3,6,9 Also Read - Horoscope Dec 14, 2020-Dec 20, 2020: Munisha Khatwani Makes Weekly Astrology Predictions About These Zodiac Signs