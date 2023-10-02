Home

Astrology

Born On October 2 Like Mahatma Gandhi? Here’s How Your Special Day Will Look Like

Born On October 2 Like Mahatma Gandhi? Here’s How Your Special Day Will Look Like

Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you're searching for advice on life and work.

Born On October 2 Like Mahatma Gandhi? Here's How Your Special Day Will Look Like

Horoscope Today, October 02, 2023, Monday: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.

Trending Now

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries- Do not give your precious things to anyone. Spend some time with your elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- sky blue

You may like to read

Taurus- There may be some trouble in the job. Do not quarrel with anyone on trivial matters. Seek advice from your loved ones when needed.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- The economic situation will be better than before. A vehicle accident is likely to happen. May visit a religious place.

Lucky color- orange

Cancer- Married life disputes will end. Do your work on time. There will be progress in your job.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- There will be peace in your family. Take blessings of your elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky color- purple

Virgo- Students should not be negligent. Ladies must keep their valuables safe. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- golden

Libra- Don’t shift. Love will increase in family relations. A foreign journey is possible.

Lucky color- red

Scorpio- Do not invest in business. May go on a long journey. Mind will be upset till evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- May go for a walk with friends. Ancestral property disputes will end. Reach home on time.

Lucky color- blue

Capricorn- Do not make any changes in the job. Will get the stalled money till evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky color- yellow

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone. Eat homemade food. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Reach your workplace on time. Do not argue with anyone unnecessarily. Give sweets and clothes to someone in need.

Lucky color- green

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES