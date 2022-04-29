A new month brings hope. But will May bring major changes to your life professionally? In May, there are several major astrological transits that will push you to achieve greatness and transform the direction of your career in May 2022. What do May months have in store for you? Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit, suggests that as Saturn and Jupiter remain in their signs, they will bring mixed impacts on an individual’s professional life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 29, Friday: Virgo Must Communicate to Achieve Professional Goals, Pisces Should Practice Yoga

Here is a lowdown of what it means for your zodiac:

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This period will bring positive results from your hard work. However, keep yourself motivated to sail through some complex situations during some days. Detach yourself from controversies, and refocus your interests on some creative work to relieve pressure. You will make good progress once you cross the bumpy period. The period around the end of May will again make you able to work efficiently and strengthen your position.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

The initial day will not allow the smooth functioning of routine activities. Be careful, as luck may not favour you entirely. But, as the period progresses, you will come across positive effects at your workplace. Managing a complex task will make you learn many new things. You may also have to learn to adapt to a new and changing environment. You will be able to manage the pressure situations more efficiently from mid-May. Uncertainty will reduce gradually.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

The career graph is likely to go up this time, and if you put in more effort to improve your relations with seniors, the growth will be even faster. The planetary alignment may cause some challenges and obstacles on some days. During this phase, you will be unsure of your decisions and abilities. The uncertainties will fade gradually, so don’t worry. It will be bringing a favourable time for you on the career front, and you are likely to make a mark with your efforts.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Future growth prospects will keep you preoccupied during this period. As the period progresses, things shall start picking up. And you shall be comfortably positioned in a new role or assignment. On the whole, you will be busier and more energetic at work. At the end of this period, you shall feel comfortable and happy with your position on the work front.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

There may be scopes for growth in your profession during this period. However, there will be some obstacles and bottlenecks as well. Hence you can not expect smooth sailing. Therefore, you must keep calm and analyse the situation to take proper actions. As this period progresses, there will be much more planetary support, and planets will enhance your abilities and accomplish the desired results.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As you have some excellent planetary favour, your career will get positive momentum during this period. There can be some crucial developments, mostly positive at your workplace during this period. Despite some obstacles in the middle of the month, you will be able to perform well, and hence you must take advantage of this period to finish some essential pending tasks. As you can apply your skills and talents efficiently, you will also be able to grab some critical projects in this phase.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The favourable planetary impact will help you gain eminence during this period. It is likely to bring some good growth opportunities. Now you will be able to push things ahead. The significant days of May month will also help you broaden your horizons and look forward to new projects. It can be an outstanding period to carry out other tasks and communicate new ideas for growth. Using your skills and abilities will help you push ahead with your career prospects.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The planetary impact will bring some good opportunities for progress. Still, it would be best if you did not get carried away as there are specific planetary configurations during this period which may cause some adverse impact on your career path. You must avoid making hasty decisions around this phase. During the later part of this period, you will be able to clarify how to proceed further. It will gradually take you towards progress.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

During the initial days, some people or situations will irritate you a lot and distract you repeatedly. Do not get worked up due to this. Keeping your cool and calm approach will pull you out of it all. If you are already working on some critical projects, you need to get ready to face a tough time around the middle of this period. However, you will have ample planetary support around the May month and hence any complicated issues can get resolved by the end of this period.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You will get some good opportunities for progress at your workplace during this period. Career prospects are likely to flourish this time, provided you don’t take undue risks. The period suggests you consolidate your position rather than make any ambitious move for rapid growth. As the period progresses, you will be able to make some action-oriented plans. As the days go by, you will be more precise about how to achieve your goals and hence, you may deal with the challenges more efficiently.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You have enough planetary support to strengthen your position during this period. First, however, you need to keep a close watch on your productivity and performance to earn a better place and appreciation. To make a mark, you need to think positively and creatively. Hurdles may crop up during some days and can also affect your performance. But do not get deterred, be determined to move ahead.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You are likely to get some promising opportunities in this period. However, don’t expect immediate results. Tempting options may lure you, which may cause some confusion in your mind. It may bring unnecessary problems. Have patience, and you shall get encouraging exposure to showcase your talents as the period progresses. Any developments in the career realm shall have long term positive implications.