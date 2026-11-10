Career Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: What today holds for your zodiac sign?

The planetary movements may influence your professional life today. Check the 10 November 2026 Career Horoscope for career opportunities, workplace matters and business prospects.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Tuesday is Mars’s day, and Mars in Cancer can turn energy into impatience, so keep a check on your tone. The Moon moves into Scorpio in the early hours and is in Anuradha from the morning, which favors loyalty, teamwork and perseverance, though it can also bring intensity and secrecy. It is Annakut and the start of the new year for many business communities, so review finances carefully before opening new books. Mercury is retrograde and Venus is retrograde in Virgo, so avoid signing anything new. Rahu Kaal falls in the afternoon.

Aries

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money, workload or delayed payments. Mars, your ruler, gives drive, but avoid secrecy and impatience.

Taurus

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so review old agreements rather than sign new ones.

Gemini

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so recheck every document before sending.

Cancer

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and planning. Mars in your sign may make you sharp, so keep your tone calm. Share ideas now and finalise later.

Leo

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Jupiter and Ketu in your sign bring confidence, but detachment from recognition, so work sincerely.

Virgo

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so prepare your message well and proofread everything.

Libra

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Venus has moved out of your sign, so review accounts and old payments, and keep your promises realistic.

Scorpio

The Moon is in your sign, so determination and focus are strong, and Mars, your ruler, adds drive. Avoid arguments and impatience, and finish pending tasks first.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty and patience.

Capricorn

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Gains come through teamwork. Saturn, your ruler, rewards steady effort.

Aquarius

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and your work may be noticed. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and keep deadlines realistic.

Pisces

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and useful advice from a mentor. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort rather than shortcuts. Verify facts before acting. Remedy:

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.