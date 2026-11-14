Career Horoscope Today, November 14, 2026: These zodiac signs could make smart moves for long-term success

What does 14 November 2026 have in store for your career? Read today’s horoscope for insights into work, business, opportunities, professional decisions and growth.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day. Venus turns direct early this morning and Mercury is already direct, so money matters, negotiations and client relationships begin to clear. It is also Labh Pancham, a traditional day for business beginnings in many communities, and stalled deals can be restarted with care. The Moon stays in Sagittarius in Purva Ashadha and later Uttara Ashadha, which favours determination and ambition. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning.

Aries

The Moon in your ninth house brings a mentor’s guidance, and stalled work begins to move. Mars in Leo supports bold but well-planned action.

Taurus

Venus, your ruler, turns direct, so delayed payments and old matters begin to resolve. The Moon in your eighth house still asks for care with shared funds.

Gemini

The Moon in your seventh house favours partnerships and client meetings, now that Mercury is direct. Put agreements in writing and read the details.

Cancer

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear your backlog and handle competition. Workload is high, but steady effort pays off. Keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give confidence, though Ketu may make you doubt recognition. Share ideas now and finalise later.

Virgo

The Moon in your fourth house makes a quiet, stable setting ideal. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so restart delayed communication and follow up on pending emails.

Libra

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and clear communication. Venus, your ruler, turns direct, so restart deals with written follow-ups.

Scorpio

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Venus direct supports financial clarity. Keep promises about payments realistic.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your sign brings drive and clarity. Jupiter, your ruler, supports you, but avoid blunt words and listen before you decide.

Capricorn

Saturn, your ruler, rewards patience today. The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet work and review. Watch expenses and avoid impulsive decisions.

Aquarius

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues and seniors, and networking goes well. Saturn, your ruler, rewards sincerity. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness.

Pisces

The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus. Your work may be noticed, and Saturn in your sign rewards accuracy and discipline.