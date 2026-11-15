Career Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: 3 zodiac signs may need to rethink their professional plans

Will your career see progress today? Read the 15 November 2026 Career Horoscope to discover possible opportunities, workplace developments and professional challenges.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/astrology/career-horoscope-today-november-15-2026-3-zodiac-signs-may-need-to-rethink-their-professional-plans-8544627/ Copy

Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day and Chhath Puja, a time for discipline and gratitude. The Sun is still weak in Libra until tomorrow, so avoid ego clashes with seniors. Mercury and Venus are direct, so work that was stuck can restart. The Moon is in Capricorn in Uttara Ashadha, which favours discipline, responsibility and long-term planning. Rahu Kaal falls in the evening.

Aries

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus. Mars, your ruler, in Leo gives drive, so lead with planning rather than haste.

Taurus

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s advice. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so revisit pending deals and payments. R

Gemini

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so clear misunderstandings and avoid secrecy.

Cancer

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well, but keep your tone calm and avoid overpromising.

Leo

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign bring energy, so avoid arguments.

Virgo

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and planning. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so share ideas clearly and finalise details later.

Libra

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so restart delayed conversations from a quiet space.

Scorpio

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. Mars, your ruler, moves in Leo and supports bold, well-prepared moves.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty, so keep promises realistic.

Capricorn

The Moon is in your sign, so discipline and focus are strong. Saturn, your ruler, rewards patience and clear planning.

Aquarius

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet work and review, and expenses need watching. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Gains come through teamwork. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort.