Career Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: These 3 zodiac signs may impress their seniors

From new opportunities to important work decisions, discover what 16 November 2026 may bring for your career, business and professional growth.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Monday is the Moon’s day, and the Moon is in Capricorn in Shravana, a nakshatra of listening and learning. The Sun is on the verge of moving into Scorpio (Vrishchika Sankranti), leaving its weak position in Libra, so confidence at work begins to return. With Mercury and Venus both direct, this is a good time to restart delayed work and plan new steps. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning, so plan key discussions for later in the day.

Aries

The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus. Your work may be noticed, so be well prepared. Mars, your ruler, supports leadership but avoid impatience.

Taurus

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and guidance from a mentor. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so negotiations and payments move forward.

Gemini

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so clarify matters in writing and avoid secrecy.

Cancer

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well. Keep your tone calm and listen before you commit.

Leo

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give energy, so avoid arguments with colleagues.

Virgo

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and planning. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communicate clearly and follow up on pending messages.

Libra

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable setting. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so restart delayed deals from a calm, quiet space.

Scorpio

The Sun is about to enter your sign, bringing strength and focus. The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. Mars, your ruler, supports bold moves.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty, so keep promises about payments realistic.

Capricorn

The Moon is in your sign, so you feel focused and responsible. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Listen carefully in meetings and plan the week ahead.

Aquarius

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Networking goes well. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort.