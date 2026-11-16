Career Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: These 3 zodiac signs may impress their seniors

Monday is the Moon’s day, and the Moon is in Capricorn in Shravana, a nakshatra of listening and learning. The Sun is on the verge of moving into Scorpio (Vrishchika Sankranti), leaving its weak position in Libra, so confidence at work begins to return. With Mercury and Venus both direct, this is a good time to restart delayed work and plan new steps. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning, so plan key discussions for later in the day.
The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus. Your work may be noticed, so be well prepared. Mars, your ruler, supports leadership but avoid impatience.
The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and guidance from a mentor. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so negotiations and payments move forward.
The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so clarify matters in writing and avoid secrecy.
The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well. Keep your tone calm and listen before you commit.
The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give energy, so avoid arguments with colleagues.
The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and planning. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communicate clearly and follow up on pending messages.
The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable setting. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so restart delayed deals from a calm, quiet space.
The Sun is about to enter your sign, bringing strength and focus. The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. Mars, your ruler, supports bold moves.
The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty, so keep promises about payments realistic.
The Moon is in your sign, so you feel focused and responsible. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Listen carefully in meetings and plan the week ahead.
The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.
The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Networking goes well. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort.
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