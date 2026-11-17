Career Horoscope Today, November 17, 2026: 3 zodiac signs may turn their ambitions into achievements

Wondering how your professional day will unfold? Check the 17 November 2026 Career Horoscope for insights into workplace dynamics, opportunities and career progress.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Tuesday is Mars’s day, and Mars is now in Leo with Jupiter and Ketu, which gives courage and drive but also impatience. The Sun has moved into Scorpio, leaving its weak position in Libra, so confidence and authority at work return. The Moon moves from Capricorn into Page 7 of 13Career Horoscope: November 12–20, 2026 Aquarius in the afternoon (Shravana to Dhanishta), so the day starts practical and turns restless, since Rahu is in Aquarius. Mercury and Venus are direct, so restart delayed work. Rahu Kaal falls in the afternoon.

Aries

The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, so your work is noticed early and gains and networking follow. Mars, your ruler, in Leo gives drive, so avoid impatience.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so a mentor’s advice helps early and your career comes into focus later. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so follow up on pending payments.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, so hidden worries ease and optimism returns by afternoon. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so clarify matters in writing.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your seventh to your eighth house, so partnerships matter early and finances need care later. Keep your tone calm and avoid secrecy.

Leo

The Moon moves from your sixth to your seventh house, so pending tasks clear early and client dealings follow. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give energy, so avoid arguments.

Virgo

The Moon moves from your fifth to your sixth house, so creative ideas flow early and workload rises later. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communicate clearly and finish tasks one by one.

Libra

The Moon moves from your fourth to your fifth house, so a quiet start gives way to better focus and ideas. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so restart delayed deals with care.

Scorpio

The Sun enters your sign, bringing strength and focus. The Moon moves from your third to your fourth house, so communication is strong early and you will want a stable setting later. Mars, your ruler, supports bold, well-prepared moves.

Sagittarius

The Moon moves from your second to your third house, so money matters are clear early and your communication is strong later. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty.

Capricorn

The Moon moves from your sign to your second house, so focus is high early and your words carry weight later. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Keep money promises realistic.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, so the morning is slow and the afternoon brings energy and clarity. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon moves from your eleventh to your twelfth house, so support from colleagues helps early and quiet, behind-the-scenes work suits the later hours. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort.