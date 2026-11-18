Career Horoscope Today, November 18, 2026: Career luck may favour these 3 zodiac signs

Could new professional opportunities come your way today? Read the 18 November 2026 Career Horoscope to know what the stars indicate about work and career growth.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Wednesday is Mercury’s day, and with Mercury direct, emails, contracts and negotiations flow better. The Moon is in Aquarius in Dhanishta and then Shatabhisha, joining Rahu, so the mind can be busy and prone to overthinking. Keep your messages clear and avoid mixed signals. Mars is in Leo with Jupiter and Ketu, and the Sun is in Scorpio, so confidence is steady. Rahu Kaal falls at midday, so plan key discussions for the morning or later in the afternoon.

Aries

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Networking goes well. Mars, your ruler, gives drive, but stay patient.

Taurus

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and your work may be noticed. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so negotiate payments and terms with confidence.

Gemini

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s advice. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so this is a strong day for communication, planning and learning.

Cancer

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Be careful with shared funds and avoid secrecy. Keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well, but avoid overpromising. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give confidence.

Virgo

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so follow up on delayed messages. Workload may be high.

Libra

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so share ideas now and finalise details later.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength, and the Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Mars, your ruler, gives drive, so avoid arguments.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well-prepared message to a senior can move things forward. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty.

Capricorn

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Speak clearly and keep promises about payments realistic.

Aquarius

The Moon is in your sign with Rahu, so you may feel restless and overthink. Avoid mixed signals, and keep important messages short and clear. Saturn, your ruler, rewards patience.

Pisces

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort rather than shortcuts.