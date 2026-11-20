Career Horoscope Today, November 20, 2026: Career opportunities may open up for these 3 zodiac signs

What does 20 November 2026 have in store for your professional life? Read today’s career horoscope for insights into job opportunities, business prospects, workplace matters and career growth.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Friday is Venus’s day and Prabodhini Ekadashi, which brings a calm, disciplined mood. Venus is direct, so money matters, client relations and negotiations are easier to handle. The Moon is in Pisces, in Purva Bhadrapada and then Uttara Bhadrapada, joining Saturn, so you may feel serious and tender at once. Avoid letting a heavy mood turn into distance from colleagues. Panchak continues, so avoid starting major new ventures. Rahu Kaal falls in the late morning.

Aries

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work and rest. Expenses need watching. Mars, your ruler, in Leo gives drive, but avoid impulsive decisions.

Taurus

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so gains and payments move forward. R

Gemini

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so present your work clearly and keep your records accurate.

Cancer

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s advice. Keep your tone calm and use the day for learning and planning.

Leo

The Moon in your eighth house with Saturn’s influence may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give strength. Avoid secrecy and risky commitments.

Virgo

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so clear discussions go well. Avoid overpromising.

Libra

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so settle outstanding payments. Workload may be high.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength, and the Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations. Mars, your ruler, gives drive, so avoid impatience.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Jupiter, your ruler, supports you. Work from a quiet space and avoid work travel if you can.

Capricorn

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. Saturn, your ruler, rewards sincerity, so a heartfelt, well-prepared conversation with a senior can open a door.

Aquarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful, especially in money matters. Saturn, your ruler, rewards a calm, honest discussion. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon is in your sign with Saturn, so you may feel serious, tired and tender at once. Don’t let a heavy mood turn into distance from colleagues. Use the day for steady, patient work.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.