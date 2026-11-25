Career Horoscope Today, November 25, 2026: Job, Business and Workplace predictions for all zodiac signs

How will your career unfold today? Explore the 25 November horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs and find out what lies ahead in your professional journey.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Wednesday is Mercury’s day, and Mercury is direct in Libra with Venus, so communication, contracts and negotiations flow well. The Moon in Taurus, in Rohini, is steady, practical and focused on stability and money. A good day for follow-ups and finalizing paperwork, though it is still wise to read the details carefully. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu remain in Leo, so avoid impatience. Rahu Kaal falls around midday, so plan key discussions for the morning or later in the afternoon.

Aries

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Speak clearly with seniors and clients. Mars, your ruler, supports bold but well-planned moves.

Taurus

The Moon is in your sign, so you feel stable and confident. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra, so payments, deals and negotiations move forward.

Gemini

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet work and review, and expenses need watching. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communicate clearly and finish pending messages.

Cancer

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Networking goes well. Keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and your work may be noticed. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give energy, so avoid ego.

Virgo

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s advice. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so this is a strong day for planning, learning and clear communication.

Libra

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Venus and Mercury in your sign support clear terms, so be careful with shared funds.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength, and the Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Workload may be high, but Jupiter, your ruler, rewards steady effort.

Capricorn

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas, planning and presentations. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Share ideas and finalise details later.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and work travel if you can.

Pisces

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well-prepared call or message to a senior can move things forward. Saturn rewards steady effort.