Career Horoscope Today, November 26, 2026: Which zodiac signs may see progress at work?

From important work decisions to new career possibilities, discover how planetary movements may influence your professional life on 26 November 2026.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Jupiter’s day, and Jupiter in Leo, with Mars and Ketu, supports mentors and leadership, though impatience may show. The Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini in the morning (Mrigashira, and Ardra later in the day), so the day turns curious, communicative and restless, and Ardra can bring sharp words. Venus and Mercury in Libra keep negotiations and payments easy. Rahu Kaal falls in the afternoon, so plan important discussions for the morning.

Aries

The Moon moves from your second to your third house, so money matters are clear early and courage and communication grow later. A well-prepared message to a senior can help.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your sign to your second house, so confidence is high early and your words carry weight later. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra, so keep payment promises realistic.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, so a slow start turns into energy and clarity by the afternoon. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so make your point clearly.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your eleventh to your twelfth house, so networking helps early and quiet, behind-the-scenes work suits later. Watch expenses and keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, so your work is noticed early and gains and support follow. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give confidence.

Virgo

The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so a mentor’s advice helps early and your career is in focus later. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so present your work clearly.

Libra

The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, so a slow, uncertain start gives way to a more hopeful afternoon. Venus and Mercury in your sign support clear terms.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength. The Moon moves from your seventh to your eighth house, so partnerships matter early and finances need care later. Avoid secrecy.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, supports you today. The Moon moves from your sixth to your seventh house, so pending work clears early and client dealings follow. Be honest and clear.

Capricorn

The Moon moves from your fifth to your sixth house, so creative ideas flow early and workload rises later. Saturn, your ruler, rewards steady effort. Avoid arguments.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your fourth to your fifth house, so a quiet start gives way to better ideas and presentations. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon moves from your third to your fourth house, so communication is strong early and you will want a stable setting later. Saturn rewards patience, so avoid work travel if you can.