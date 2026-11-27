Friday is Venus’s day, and Venus is now in its own sign, Libra, with Mercury, which is strong for money, client relations, negotiations and deals. The Moon is in Gemini, in Ardra and later Punarvasu, so the early hours can feel restless and sharp-tongued, while the afternoon is lighter and more hopeful. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu remain in Leo, so avoid impatience. Rahu Kaal falls in the late morning, so plan key discussions for the afternoon.
The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well prepared conversation with a senior or client can move work forward. Avoid sharp words early in the day.
Venus, your ruler, is strong in its own sign, so payments, deals and negotiations move well. The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Keep promises realistic.
The Moon is in your sign, and Mercury, your ruler, is direct in Libra with Venus. Your mind is active and communication is strong, but early restlessness settles by afternoon.
The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Keep your tone calm and use the day for review and planning.
The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give confidence, but avoid ego and impatience.
The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so present your work clearly and keep your records accurate.
Venus is in your sign with Mercury, which supports negotiations and partnerships. The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s advice. A strong day for planning and deals.
The Sun in your sign adds strength, and the Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or delayed payments. Avoid secrecy and be careful with shared funds.
The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty, so listen carefully and avoid overpromising.
The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Workload may be high, but Saturn, your ruler, rewards steady effort. Avoid arguments.
The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so keep messages clear and avoid mixed signals.
The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Saturn in your sign rewards patience. Avoid work travel if you can, and verify facts before acting.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.