Career Horoscope Today, November 27, 2026: What every zodiac sign needs to know about work?

Will today bring new opportunities or professional challenges? Check the 27 November 2026 Career Horoscope to know what the stars predict for your job and business.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Friday is Venus’s day, and Venus is now in its own sign, Libra, with Mercury, which is strong for money, client relations, negotiations and deals. The Moon is in Gemini, in Ardra and later Punarvasu, so the early hours can feel restless and sharp-tongued, while the afternoon is lighter and more hopeful. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu remain in Leo, so avoid impatience. Rahu Kaal falls in the late morning, so plan key discussions for the afternoon.

Aries

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well prepared conversation with a senior or client can move work forward. Avoid sharp words early in the day.

Taurus

Venus, your ruler, is strong in its own sign, so payments, deals and negotiations move well. The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Keep promises realistic.

Gemini

The Moon is in your sign, and Mercury, your ruler, is direct in Libra with Venus. Your mind is active and communication is strong, but early restlessness settles by afternoon.

Cancer

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Keep your tone calm and use the day for review and planning.

Leo

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give confidence, but avoid ego and impatience.

Virgo

The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so present your work clearly and keep your records accurate.

Libra

Venus is in your sign with Mercury, which supports negotiations and partnerships. The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s advice. A strong day for planning and deals.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength, and the Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or delayed payments. Avoid secrecy and be careful with shared funds.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty, so listen carefully and avoid overpromising.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Workload may be high, but Saturn, your ruler, rewards steady effort. Avoid arguments.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so keep messages clear and avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Saturn in your sign rewards patience. Avoid work travel if you can, and verify facts before acting.