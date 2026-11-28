Career Horoscope Today, November 28, 2026: Will today bring Professional growth or Unexpected challenges?

Will today bring new opportunities or professional challenges? Find out what the stars predict for your career, workplace and business prospects on 28 November 2026.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day, and Saturn in Pisces rewards discipline, patience and honest effort. The Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer by midday (Punarvasu to Pushya), so the day turns from restless to nurturing, steady and responsible. Venus and Mercury in Libra keep negotiations and payments easy, while Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in Leo ask for patience. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning, so plan important discussions for later in the day.

Aries

The Moon moves from your third to your fourth house, so communication is strong early and you will want a stable, comfortable setting later. Avoid work travel if you can.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your second to your third house, so money and speech matter early and courage grows later. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra, so follow up on pending payments.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your sign into your second house, so confidence is high early and your words carry weight later. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so keep promises about payments realistic.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, so a slow start turns into energy and clarity. Jupiter in your second house supports clear speech. Keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon moves from your eleventh to your twelfth house, so support from colleagues helps early and quiet work suits the later hours. Watch expenses and avoid risky commitments.

Virgo

The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, so your work is noticed early and gains and networking follow. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communicate clearly.

Libra

The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so a mentor’s advice helps early and your career comes into focus later. Venus and Mercury in your sign support clear terms.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength. The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, so hidden worries ease and optimism returns by afternoon. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient.

Sagittarius

The Moon moves from your seventh to your eighth house, so partnerships matter early and finances need care later. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty and patience. Avoid secrecy.

Capricorn

Saturn, your ruler, is strong today. The Moon moves from your sixth to your seventh house, so pending work clears early and client dealings follow. Avoid overpromising.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your fifth to your sixth house, so creative ideas flow early and workload rises later. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and arguments.

Pisces

Saturn is in your sign, so steady effort works better than shortcuts. The Moon moves from your fourth to your fifth house, so a quiet start gives way to better focus and ideas.