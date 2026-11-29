Career Horoscope Today, November 29, 2026: Professional opportunities and Important decisions for these Zodiac Signs

How will your professional day unfold? Read the 29 November 2026 Career Horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs and discover what lies ahead in jobs, business and career growth.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day, and the Sun in Scorpio supports focus and determination. The Moon is in its own sign, Cancer, in Pushya and later Ashlesha, so the morning is nurturing and responsible, while the later hours can bring sharp words and office politics, so stay transparent and avoid gossip. Venus and Mercury in Libra keep communication and payments easy. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in Leo ask for patience. Rahu Kaal falls in the evening, so finish important discussions earlier in the day.

Aries

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. A quiet space suits you. Mars, your ruler, is in Leo, so avoid impatience.

Taurus

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well-prepared message to a colleague or senior can move things forward. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra.

Gemini

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so speak clearly. Avoid sharp words later in the day.

Cancer

The Moon is in your sign, so you feel responsible and focused. Jupiter in your second house supports honest speech. Keep your tone calm and avoid reacting to gossip.

Leo

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give confidence and detachment. Avoid risky commitments.

Virgo

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Networking goes well. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communicate clearly.

Libra

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and Venus and Mercury are in your sign. Your work may be noticed, and negotiations go well. Keep your records accurate.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign adds strength, and the Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and a mentor’s guidance. A good day for learning and long-term planning.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty and patience. Be careful with shared funds and avoid secrecy.

Capricorn

The Moon in your seventh house keeps clients and partners in focus. Saturn, your ruler, rewards clear terms, so avoid overpromising and watch for hidden motives.

Aquarius

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Workload may be high. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas, planning and presentations. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort. Share ideas now, finalise later, and verify facts before acting.