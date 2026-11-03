Career Horoscope Today, November 3, 2026: Practical choices bring steady progress today

Explore career predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, including job opportunities, professional growth, workplace challenges, business prospects and career decisions.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Tuesday is Mars’s day, and Mars in Cancer can make tempers short, so keep a check on your tone with colleagues. The Moon moves into Leo in the early morning and spends the day in Magha, a nakshatra of authority, status and tradition, so recognition and leadership are in focus. Ketu is also in Leo, so the Moon is close to Ketu, which can bring detachment, self-doubt or overthinking about your position at work. Mercury is retrograde and Venus remains retrograde in Libra, so double-check emails, contracts and payments, and avoid signing anything new. Rahu Kaal falls in the afternoon, so finish important discussions earlier in the day. Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas, planning and presentations. Mars, your ruler, gives drive, but avoid impatience. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to close an old partner or client matter.

Remedy: Chant the Hanuman Chalisa 7 times..

Taurus

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. A quiet space or work from home may suit you. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so finish old tasks before taking on new ones.

Remedy: Donate a white sweet to someone in need.

Gemini

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication, but Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde. Recheck every message and document before sending. A well-prepared conversation with a senior can help.

Remedy: Chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 11 times.

Cancer

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, supports you, but Mars in your sign may make you sharp. Keep your tone calm and your promises about payments realistic.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 11 times.

Leo

The Moon is in your sign alongside Ketu, so you may feel detached or doubtful about recognition even though your presence is strong. Avoid overthinking and risky commitments. Do your work sincerely and let results follow.

Remedy: Chant “Om Suryaya Namah” 11 times.

Virgo

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything and avoid criticism. Rest and review suit you better than the spotlight.

Remedy: Feed green moong to birds.

Libra

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors, while Venus is retrograde in your sign. Networking and team work go well, but hold off on signing new agreements.

Remedy: Offer rice or sugar to Goddess Lakshmi.

Scorpio

Mars, your ruler, gives you energy, and the Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus. Your work may be noticed by seniors, but avoid arguments and sharp words. Keep your focus on finishing pending tasks.

Remedy: Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and useful advice from a mentor or senior. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty. A good day for learning and long-term planning, not for rushed decisions.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers or chana dal to Lord Vishnu.

Capricorn

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money, workload or a delayed payment. Saturn, your ruler, rewards patience. Be careful with shared funds and avoid secrecy at work.

Remedy: Light a sesame oil diya in the evening.

Aquarius

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus, and Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness. Discussions go well, but avoid mixed signals and overpromising. Listen carefully before you commit.

Remedy: Donate urad dal to someone in need.

Pisces

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Workload may be high, but Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort rather than shortcuts. Avoid arguments with colleagues and verify facts before acting.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” 11 times.