Career Horoscope Today, November 5, 2026: Who will succeed and who should be careful?

Discover your Career Horoscope for November 5, 2026, with predictions for all 12 zodiac signs. Find out what the stars indicate about job opportunities, workplace changes, professional growth, business and career decisions.

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Career Horoscope Today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Jupiter’s day, and Jupiter, now in Leo, supports mentors, seniors and confident leadership. The Moon begins the day in Leo and moves into Virgo in the morning in Uttara Phalguni, so the early hours are confident and the rest of the day is practical, detail-focused and service-minded. It is also Rama Ekadashi, which brings a calm, disciplined mood. Mercury and Venus are retrograde in Libra, so double-check numbers and avoid signing anything new. Rahu Kaal falls in the afternoon.

Aries

The Moon moves from your fifth to your sixth house, so creative ideas flow early and workload rises later. Use the afternoon to clear pending tasks.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your fourth to your fifth house, so a quiet start gives way to better focus and ideas. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so review old work rather than start new.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your third to your fourth house, so communication is strong early and you will want a stable setting later. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so recheck every document.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your second to your third house, so money and speech matter early and courage grows later. Mars in your sign may make you sharp, so keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon begins in your sign with Jupiter and Ketu, then moves to your second house, so confidence is high early and your words carry weight later. Keep money promises realistic.

Virgo

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, so the morning may feel slow and the rest of the day brings clarity. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything.

Libra

The Moon moves from your eleventh to your twelfth house, so networking helps early and quiet work suits the later hours. Venus is retrograde in your sign, so hold off on new agreements.

Scorpio

The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, so your work may be noticed early and support from colleagues follows. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, supports you today. The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so a mentor’s advice helps early and your career comes into focus later.

Capricorn

The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, so a slow start gives way to a more hopeful afternoon. Saturn, your ruler, rewards patience. Be careful with shared funds early.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your seventh to your eighth house, so partnerships matter early and finances need care later. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid risky commitments.

Pisces

The Moon moves from your sixth to your seventh house, so routine work goes well early and client dealings follow. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort. Listen before you commit.