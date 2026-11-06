Career Horoscope today, November 6, 2026: Patience and precision clear pending workplace tasks

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Friday is Venus’s day and it is Dhanteras, so wealth, accounts and business matters are in focus. Venus is retrograde and moves back into Virgo in the early hours, so review finances and old payments rather than making impulsive purchases or new deals. The Moon is in Virgo in Hasta, which favours skill, detail and careful work. Mercury is retrograde in Libra, so proofread everything. Rahu Kaal falls in the late morning, so plan important discussions earlier or later in the day.

Aries

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending work and handle competition. Workload may be high, so finish tasks one by one and avoid arguments.

Taurus

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and planning. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so review accounts and old tasks before taking on new ones.

Gemini

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so recheck figures and avoid work travel if you can.

Cancer

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well-prepared call or message to a senior can move things forward. Keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful, especially in money matters. Ketu in your sign adds detachment from recognition, so keep promises realistic.

Virgo

The Moon is in your sign in Hasta, so skill and focus are strong, and Venus moves into your sign. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything and avoid criticism.

Libra

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Venus is leaving your sign, so review commitments rather than begin new ones.

Scorpio

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Gains come through teamwork. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient, so stay patient.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and your work may be noticed. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty, so keep your documents accurate.

Capricorn

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and useful advice from a mentor. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. A good day for learning and planning, not for rushed decisions.

Aquarius

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or delayed payments. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid secrecy and risky commitments.

Pisces

The Moon in your seventh house keeps clients and partners in focus. Saturn in your sign rewards steady effort. Discussions go well, but avoid overpromising.