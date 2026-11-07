Career Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: Good news for these zodiac signs at work

From new opportunities to workplace challenges, find out what 7 November 2026 brings for your career. Check detailed predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day, and Saturn in Pisces rewards discipline, patience and honest effort. The Moon is in Virgo, in Chitra from the early morning, and moves into Libra in the evening, so the day is practical early and more cooperative later. Bhadra (Vishti) Karana runs through much of the day, so avoid starting new ventures. Mercury is retrograde in Libra and Venus is retrograde in Virgo, so double-check emails, contracts and payments. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning.

Aries

The Moon moves from your sixth to your seventh house, so pending work clears early and client or partner matters follow. Avoid arguments and new commitments.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your fifth to your sixth house, so ideas flow early and workload rises later. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so finish old tasks first.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your fourth to your fifth house, so a quiet start gives way to better ideas. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so recheck every message before sending.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your third to your fourth house, so communication is strong early and you will want a stable setting later. Keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon moves from your second to your third house, so money matters are clear early and your communication is strong later. Ketu in your sign adds detachment, so work sincerely.

Virgo

The Moon moves from your sign to your second house, so confidence is high early and your words carry weight later. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything.

Libra

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, so the day starts quietly and energy and clarity return by evening. Hold off on signing new agreements.

Scorpio

The Moon moves from your eleventh to your twelfth house, so support from colleagues helps early and quiet work suits the evening. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient.

Sagittarius

The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, so your work is noticed early and gains and networking follow. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty.

Capricorn

Saturn, your ruler, is strong today. The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so a mentor’s advice helps early and your career is in focus later.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, so hidden worries ease by evening and optimism returns. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

Saturn is in your sign, so steady effort works better than shortcuts. The Moon moves from your seventh to your eighth house, so partnerships matter early and finances need care later.