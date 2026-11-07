Career Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: Good news for these zodiac signs at work

Saturday is Saturn’s day, and Saturn in Pisces rewards discipline, patience and honest effort. The Moon is in Virgo, in Chitra from the early morning, and moves into Libra in the evening, so the day is practical early and more cooperative later. Bhadra (Vishti) Karana runs through much of the day, so avoid starting new ventures. Mercury is retrograde in Libra and Venus is retrograde in Virgo, so double-check emails, contracts and payments. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning.
The Moon moves from your sixth to your seventh house, so pending work clears early and client or partner matters follow. Avoid arguments and new commitments.
The Moon moves from your fifth to your sixth house, so ideas flow early and workload rises later. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so finish old tasks first.
The Moon moves from your fourth to your fifth house, so a quiet start gives way to better ideas. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so recheck every message before sending.
The Moon moves from your third to your fourth house, so communication is strong early and you will want a stable setting later. Keep your tone calm.
The Moon moves from your second to your third house, so money matters are clear early and your communication is strong later. Ketu in your sign adds detachment, so work sincerely.
The Moon moves from your sign to your second house, so confidence is high early and your words carry weight later. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything.
The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, so the day starts quietly and energy and clarity return by evening. Hold off on signing new agreements.
The Moon moves from your eleventh to your twelfth house, so support from colleagues helps early and quiet work suits the evening. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient.
The Moon moves from your tenth to your eleventh house, so your work is noticed early and gains and networking follow. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty.
Saturn, your ruler, is strong today. The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so a mentor’s advice helps early and your career is in focus later.
The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, so hidden worries ease by evening and optimism returns. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.
Saturn is in your sign, so steady effort works better than shortcuts. The Moon moves from your seventh to your eighth house, so partnerships matter early and finances need care later.
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