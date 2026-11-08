Career Horoscope Today, November 8, 2026: Luck favours these zodiac signs in professional life

Looking for career guidance today? Discover what the stars predict for your professional life on 7 November 2026, from job opportunities to business growth.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/astrology/career-horoscope-today-november-8-2026-luck-favours-these-zodiac-signs-in-professional-life-8542519/ Copy

Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day and it is Diwali, observed on Amavasya. The Moon is in Libra in Chitra and then Svati, joining the Sun and Mercury, so the focus is on balance, fairness and partnerships. The Sun is weak in Libra, so avoid ego clashes with seniors. Mercury is retrograde, so double-check accounts and paperwork, and Venus is retrograde in Virgo, so avoid fresh deals. A good day for reflection, closing the books and Lakshmi–Ganesh puja. Rahu Kaal falls in the evening.

Aries

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well, but avoid overpromising and listen before you commit.

Taurus

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending tasks and handle competition. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so review accounts rather than begin new work.

Gemini

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and planning, but Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde. Recheck figures and share ideas now, finalise later.

Cancer

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. Mars in your sign can make you sharp, so keep your tone calm with family and colleagues.

Leo

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. Ketu in your sign adds detachment from recognition, so do your work sincerely.

Virgo

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything and keep payment promises realistic.

Libra

The Moon is in your sign with the Sun and Mercury, so the mind is busy and ego can flare. Avoid arguments, review your goals and hold off on signing new agreements.

Scorpio

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and expenses need watching. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient, so avoid impulsive spending.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Gains come through networking. Jupiter, your ruler, rewards honesty.

Capricorn

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and your work may be noticed. Saturn, your ruler, rewards patience, so keep your records accurate.

Aquarius

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and useful advice from a mentor. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and rushed decisions.

Pisces

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or delayed payments. Saturn in your sign rewards patience. Be careful with shared funds and avoid secrecy.