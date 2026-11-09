Career Horoscope Today, November 9, 2026: Which zodiac signs may make major career progress?

Looking for career guidance today? Discover what the stars predict for your professional life on 7 November 2026, from job opportunities to business growth.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Monday is the Moon’s day. With the new moon passing around midday, the mood is reflective and ready for a fresh cycle. The Moon is still in Libra with the Sun and Mercury, moving from Swati into Vishakha, which adds ambition and determination. Mercury is retrograde and Venus is retrograde in Virgo, so double-check messages and payments, and avoid signing anything new. Rahu Kaal falls in the morning, so plan key discussions for later in the day.

Aries

The Moon in your seventh house keeps clients and partners in focus. Be clear about terms and listen carefully. Avoid arguments with colleagues.

Taurus

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending work. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so finish old tasks and review accounts before starting anything new.

Gemini

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations, but Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde. Proofread before sharing and finalise decisions later.

Cancer

The Moon in your fourth house, your sign’s home zone, makes you want a stable, comfortable setting. Work from a quiet space if possible, and keep your tone calm.

Leo

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well prepared message to a senior can help. Ketu in your sign adds detachment, so work sincerely.

Virgo

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything and keep promises about payments realistic.

Libra

The Moon is in your sign, so you feel focused and determined, but Mercury and Venus retrograde ask for review, not new starts. Avoid arguments over small matters.

Scorpio

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work and rest. Watch expenses. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient, so avoid impulsive decisions.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Networking goes well. Jupiter, your ruler, now in Leo, rewards honest effort.

Capricorn

The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus. Your work may get noticed by seniors, and Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline and accuracy.

Aquarius

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and guidance from a mentor. A good day for learning and long-term planning. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Pisces

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload. Saturn in your sign rewards patience. Be careful with shared funds and verify facts.