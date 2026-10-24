Career horoscope today, October 24, 2026: Who Will Succeed at Work and Who May Face Challenges?

Career horoscope today, October 24, 2026: Discover what the stars reveal about your professional growth and career path.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day, and the Moon spends it in Pisces, in Saturn-ruled Uttara Bhadrapada, so work goes best with discipline, patience and sincerity. In the evening, the Moon comes close to Saturn in Pisces, which can bring a heavy mood, so avoid overthinking. Mercury turns retrograde today and Venus remains retrograde in Libra, so double-check emails, contracts and payments, and avoid signing anything new. Vyaghata Yoga, which can bring sharp words, lasts until about 8 PM, so keep your tone calm in meetings. Harshana Yoga follows, making the evening gentler. Around 8:30 PM, the Moon enters Revati, which favours cooperation.

Aries

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work over the spotlight. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to revisit an old client or partner matter. Evening brings relief.

Remedy: Light a mustard oil diya before Lord Hanuman and chant the Hanuman Chalisa once.

Taurus

The Moon in your eleventh house favours colleagues, networking and gains from friends. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so revisit old work rather than start something new. Avoid rash promises in the evening.

Remedy: Offer white flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and donate a white sweet to someone in need.

Gemini

The Moon in your tenth house keeps career in focus, and Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde. Recheck every message, document and number before sending. Good for planning and review, not for final decisions.

Remedy: Chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 11 times and feed green fodder to a cow.

Cancer

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and a good day to seek a mentor’s advice. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, supports learning, but Mars may make you sharp. Speak gently, especially before 8 PM.

Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling and chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 11 times.

Leo

The Moon in your eighth house can bring hidden worries about money or workload, and Ketu in your sign adds detachment. Be honest about what you need and avoid secrecy at work. The evening is better for open conversation.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun at sunrise and chant “Om Suryaya Namah.”

Virgo

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde, so avoid criticism and proofread everything. A patient, helpful approach will build trust.

Remedy: Feed green moong to birds and chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 11 times.

Libra

The Moon in your sixth house may raise workload and small irritations, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. Avoid arguing over minor matters or starting something new. Use the day to review your goals.

Remedy: Offer rice or sugar to Goddess Lakshmi, or donate some to someone in need.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations, but evening heaviness may lower your energy. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient. Keep plans simple and finish what is already on your desk.

Remedy: Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman and chant “Om Hanumate Namah” 11 times.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work environment. Working from home or a quiet space suits you today. Saturn’s influence asks for patience, so avoid work travel if you can.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers or chana dal to Lord Vishnu and seek blessings from a teacher or elder.

Capricorn

Saturn, your ruler, supports sincerity, and the Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak up. A heartfelt, well-prepared conversation with a senior can open a door. Keep your tone gentle, since Vyaghata Yoga can sharpen words.

Remedy: Light a sesame oil diya under a peepal tree in the evening and chant “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” 11 times.

Aquarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful, especially in money matters. Saturn is your ruler, so a calm, honest discussion works better than a dramatic one. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and unrealistic deadlines.

Remedy: Donate black sesame or urad dal to someone in need and chant “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” 11 times.

Pisces

The Moon is in your sign alongside Saturn in the evening, so you may feel serious and tired at once. Don’t let a heavy mood turn into distance from colleagues. Revati’s gentle energy after 8:30 PM helps you reconnect and think clearly.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu and chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” 11 times.