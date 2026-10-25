Career Horoscope today, October 25, 2026: Will Today Bring Recognition, Rewards or Unexpected Challenges?

Career Horoscope today, October 25, 2026: Explore your career horoscope for insights into growth, success, and new opportunities.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day, and the Moon spends most of it in Pisces in gentle Revati, so the mood is caring, cooperative and intuitive. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries, which brings fresh energy and the urge to act. Mercury is retrograde and Venus remains retrograde in Libra, so double-check messages, contracts and payments, and avoid signing anything new. With the Moon close to full, emotions can run high, so keep a calm head in work matters.

Aries

The Moon in your twelfth house brings a need for rest and quiet work during the day. In the evening it enters your sign, and your confidence returns. Save big decisions for tomorrow. Venus retrograde asks you to revisit an old partner or client matter.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in the morning and chant “Om Suryaya Namah” 11 times.

Taurus

The Moon in your eleventh house favours colleagues, networking and gains from friends. In the evening it moves to your twelfth house, so expenses need watching. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so review old work rather than start new.

Remedy: Offer white flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and donate a white sweet to someone in need.

Gemini

The Moon in your tenth house keeps career in focus, and later it moves to your eleventh house, which helps with support from friends and seniors. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so recheck every document before sending. Good for review and planning.

Remedy: Chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 11 times and feed green fodder to a cow.

Cancer

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and good advice from a mentor. In the evening it enters your tenth house and puts work in the spotlight. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, supports you, but Mars may make you sharp, so speak gently.

Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling and chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 11 times.

Leo

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money or workload, and Ketu in your sign adds detachment. In the evening it moves to your ninth house and your mood lifts. Avoid risky commitments during the day.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun and chant “Om Suryaya Namah” 11 times.

Virgo

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus, and later it moves to your eighth house, so finances need care. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid criticism and proofread everything.

Remedy: Feed green moong to birds and chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 11 times.

Libra

The Moon in your sixth house may raise workload and small irritations, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. In the evening the Moon enters your seventh house, which helps partnerships. Avoid arguments over small matters and new starts.

Remedy: Offer rice or sugar to Goddess Lakshmi, or donate some to someone in need.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas and presentations. In the evening it moves to your sixth house, so workload may rise. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient, so finish pending tasks one by one.

Remedy: Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman and chant “Om Hanumate Namah” 11 times.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes a quiet, comfortable work setting ideal during the day. In the evening it enters your fifth house, and ideas flow better. Avoid work travel if you can.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers or chana dal to Lord Vishnu and seek blessings from a teacher or elder.

Capricorn

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, and Saturn, your ruler, rewards sincerity. In the evening it moves to your fourth house, so you will want stability. A well-prepared conversation with a senior can help.

Remedy: Light a sesame oil diya in the evening and chant “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” 11 times.

Aquarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful, especially in money matters. In the evening it enters your third house, which supports communication. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals.

Remedy: Donate black sesame or urad dal to someone in need and chant “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” 11 times.

Pisces

The Moon is in your sign in gentle Revati, so you feel caring and intuitive, though a little emotional. Saturn in your sign asks for steady effort. In the evening the Moon moves to your second house, and money matters become clearer. Verify facts before acting.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu and chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” 11 times.