Career Horoscope today, October 28, 2026: Don’t make these mistakes at work today

Discover your career horoscope for October 28, 2026, with zodiac-wise insights into job opportunities, workplace challenges, professional growth and career decisions for all 12 zodiac signs.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Wednesday is Mercury’s day, but Mercury is retrograde, so communication, paperwork and payments need extra care. The Moon spends the day in Taurus, where it is exalted, so the mood is steady, practical and focused on security. Krittika gives way to Rohini in the afternoon, which supports patient, constructive work. Venus remains retrograde in Libra, so avoid signing anything new. Vishti Karana from the afternoon asks you not to start fresh ventures after 2:30 PM.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your second house makes your words and money matters important today. Speak clearly with seniors and clients. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to close an old partner matter. Avoid impulsive spending.

Taurus

The Moon is in your sign, so confidence and stability are strong. People notice your calm, steady approach. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so finish old tasks before taking on new ones.

Gemini

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde. Recheck every email, number and document before sending. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Cancer

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, favours networking and gains, but Mars in your sign may make you short-tempered. Keep your tone calm in meetings.

Leo

The Moon in your tenth house puts your career in focus, and seniors may notice your work. Ketu in your sign adds detachment from recognition, so work sincerely. Avoid risky commitments.

Virgo

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and useful advice from a mentor. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything and avoid criticism. A good day for learning and planning, not for final decisions.

Libra

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money, workload or delayed payments, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. Be careful with shared funds and avoid signing new agreements. Patience brings better terms later.

Scorpio

The Moon in your seventh house puts clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well, but Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient. Listen more than you speak, and avoid arguments with colleagues.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending work and handle competition. Workload may be high, but steady effort pays off. Avoid taking on more than you can finish.

Capricorn

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas, planning and presentations. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Share your ideas, but finalise them later and avoid overpromising on deadlines.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. A quiet space or work from home may suit you. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and work travel if you can.

Pisces

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well-prepared call or message to a senior can move things forward. Saturn in your sign asks for steady effort rather than shortcuts, so verify facts before acting.