Career Horoscope today, October 29, 2026: 3 Zodiac signs must be careful about workplace politics

Check your career horoscope for October 29, 2026, with zodiac-wise insights into job prospects, workplace challenges, professional growth and new opportunities for all 12 zodiac signs.

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Career Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Jupiter’s day, and Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, so guidance from mentors and seniors carries extra weight. The Moon stays in Taurus all day, moving from Rohini into Mrigashira in the late morning, so the mood is steady, practical and focused on security. Mercury is retrograde and Venus remains retrograde in Libra, so double-check emails, contracts and payments, and avoid signing anything new. Rahu Kaal falls in the afternoon, so plan important discussions for the morning. It is also Karva Chauth and Sankashti Chaturthi, which brings a devotional, family-minded mood to the day. Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your second house keeps money and speech in focus. Choose your words carefully with seniors and clients. Venus retrograde in your seventh house asks you to close an old partner matter. Avoid impulsive spending.

Taurus

The Moon is in your sign, so confidence and stability stay strong. Your calm, reliable approach earns trust. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so finish pending work before accepting new commitments.

Gemini

The Moon in your twelfth house favours quiet, behind-the-scenes work, and Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde. Recheck every number and message before sending. Avoid unnecessary expenses and use the day for review.

Cancer

The Moon in your eleventh house brings support from colleagues, friends and seniors. Jupiter, exalted in your sign, rewards networking and honest effort, but Mars in your sign may make you short-tempered. Keep your tone calm in meetings.

Leo

The Moon in your tenth house keeps your career in focus, and your work may get noticed by seniors. Ketu in your sign adds detachment from recognition, so work sincerely. Avoid risky commitments.

Virgo

The Moon in your ninth house brings optimism and useful advice from a mentor or senior. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so proofread everything and avoid criticism. A good day for learning and planning, not for final decisions.

Libra

The Moon in your eighth house may bring hidden worries about money, workload or delayed payments, and Venus is retrograde in your sign. Be careful with shared funds and avoid signing new agreements. Patience brings better terms later.

Scorpio

The Moon in your seventh house keeps clients and partners in focus. Discussions go well, but Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient. Listen more than you speak, and avoid arguments with colleagues.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, supports you through mentors and seniors, and the Moon in your sixth house helps you clear pending work. Workload may be high, but steady effort pays off. Don’t take on more than you can finish.

Capricorn

The Moon in your fifth house supports creative ideas, planning and presentations. Saturn, your ruler, rewards discipline. Share your ideas, but finalise them later and avoid overpromising on deadlines.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes you prefer a stable, comfortable work setting. A quiet space or work from home may suit you. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so avoid mixed signals and work travel if you can.

Pisces

The Moon in your third house gives you courage and strong communication. A well-prepared call or message to a senior can move things forward. Saturn in your sign asks for steady effort rather than shortcuts, so verify facts before acting.