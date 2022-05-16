Chandra Grahan 2022: This year, on May 16, people are going to witness the first Lunar eclipse. The Lunar eclipse, known as Chandra Grahan more colloquially, will take place between 7 am to 12:30 pm. Chandra Grahan is a special astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are closely aligned in straight line with the Earth fully or partially covering the Moon.Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 17, Tuesday: Virgo to Excel on Professional Front, Cancer Should Avoid Overthinking

If you believe in an eclipse's effect on the zodiac signs, then here's something that would seem important to you. We have listed down three zodiac signs that would need some extra attention during this lunar eclipse because of the negative impact that this Chandra Grahan is going to have on them.

As reported by Times of India, the three zodiac signs that will be facing little harsh effects of this lunar eclipse are Aries, Libra and Aquarius. Here we tell you how these zodiac signs will be impacted.

Lunar Eclipse Effect on Zodiac Signs

Aries needs to extra cautious: Aries to deal with health related issues and financial problems on May 16. The stars ask you to take it all slowly and not make any unnecessary decisions. This phase will be over soon, therefore, you need to relax for some time.

Libra needs to avoid extra expense: For a Libra person, the lunar eclipse of May 16 will impact the most on finances. There will be money related problems. While you may also find yourself in a conflict with your partner, it is your relationship that would require more attention. You might want to avoid any extra expense today. Our advice would be to stay with your partner and other loved ones until this phase passes which will happen very soon.

Hard time for Aquarius: If you are a Aquarius, the only thing you need to do is to just not give up. This is the time when you are going to face roadblocks in whatever you have been aiming to achieve for a long time. You will be facing issues in personal and professional life. This hard time will demand a lot of strength, zeal, and focus from you and you will have to prepare yourself to face it all. Stay calm and positive, for a secure life.