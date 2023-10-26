Home

Astrology

Chandra Grahan on October 28 – Astrologer Predicts Impact of Lunar Eclipse on Zodiac Signs, Librans to Have a Blessed Time-Leos to Have Spicy Future

Chandra Grahan on October 28 – Astrologer Predicts Impact of Lunar Eclipse on Zodiac Signs, Librans to Have a Blessed Time-Leos to Have Spicy Future

The last Lunar Eclipse of the year is happening on October 28 and while the Sutak Kaal will be observed in India, it is important to know how this will impact your zodiac sign.

Chandra Grahan 2023 on October 28 | Impact on Zodiac Signs

Solar and lunar eclipses are an astronomical phenomenon which has deep-rooted significance in astrology and spirituality.

Trending Now

When is the Lunar Eclipse 2023?

The lunar eclipse will happen on Oct 28, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima. This will be visible in India as well from 11:30 PM on Oct 28 to 2:30 AM on Oct 29, 2023.

You may like to read

Do we need to observe Sutak Kaal?

Since this is visible in India as well, one needs to adhere to Sutak Kaal’s advice as well. Sutak Kaal will start from 4 PM of Oct 28, 2023.

Chandra Grahan 2023: What Will it Hold for Each Zodiac Sign?

A comprehensive impact of lunar eclipse synergistically combined with current and upcoming planetary transits suggested the following for each zodiac sign:

Aries: This month helps you power up as a team player. You are independent and stubborn, but focusing on how you create better through help and collaboration may be the breakthrough you need.

Taurus: Remember that a pleasant home life is essential to your happiness, but you don’t have to be a martyr to get it. Trust your intuition and act on your nudges to change your life. You can start over, so stay grounded yet realize that you can move.

Gemini: You may be actively reminding yourself that life is more than wanting perfection, and this message will manifest for you soon. Focused concentration and awareness help balance your communication and reception.

Cancer: Let dreams overcome anxieties is your lesson. Use this as your motivation. As you progress, improve your talents. New beginnings await—think, feel, and act. Long-term triumph and most essential solidarity in critical personal and professional relationships are indicated.

Leo: Want to change course due to boredom or misalignment? Your future will be spicy. A lot may happen at once, reminding you to halt before developing habits that keep you stuck. Act differently to produce.

Virgo: Everything is occurring for you. Everything is attempting to teach you something new, so learn from it. Dive deep to improve permanently. Your karmic debts are being settled and your perspective is broadened as you enter a cycle.

Libra: Librans, this is a blessed and balanced time. Zoom out and you will see that everything is unfolding as intended, leading to happiness and a long-term objective.

Scorpio: This window closes a huge chapter for you. Personal happiness is guaranteed in the coming months and only improves from there. Your most essential link strengthens, and many life issues are resolved.

Sagittarius: Spiritual growth, expansion, and favourable events await you. Follow your intuition and take small measures. Befriend fears and act intuitively to eliminate them.

Capricorn: Starting a new cycle may make you uncertain or nostalgic. However, you are reminded that your unselfish past has left an intangible legacy that no one can take away. Take time for yourself and work your magic!

Aquarius: You’re supported in this new period, even if you don’t realize how. Keeping your heart open and offering will miraculously provide what you need. Face the sun to become a sunflower.

Pisces: The Universe is supporting you now after you felt left out. Co-create and meet like-minded folks. Building relationships rather than a network will let your pure goals create magic in your life. New home and work relationships and opportunities may arise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.