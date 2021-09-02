Everyone searches for solace, peace, and happiness in a world filled with hectic schedules and roaring competitiveness. It has become a norm to feel frustrated after repeatedly failing, that too with minor differences, and we keep blaming ourselves for that looming absence of good luck. Simultaneously, sometimes swamped with an exhaustive and unsatisfying routine, people kept seeking guidance from outside sources, but to satisfaction.Also Read - The Festive Season is Here, And What Better Way to Enjoy it Than by Dressing up in Chic Jewellery Pieces

However, what if there's a lilliputian-sized, rare and colourful crystal manifestation that can harness a stroke of luck and provide that much-needed direction in life?

Since ancient times, Vedic astrology has maintained that vibrant and absolutely gorgeous pieces of polished minerals called gemstones or healing crystals can summon soothing vibes, calming aura and positive energy along with bits of good fortune. Gemstones are believed to surround the wearer with a comforting ambience while boosting self-confidence. Once an authentic gemstone starts influencing your life, it offers a package of good health and happiness like a beautiful garden filled with blooming flowers and freshly bathed leaves.

So, if you are also looking for a gentle nudge in the right direction and attract good cheer and well-being, take a look at the following crystals:

Ruby or Manik: Ruled by the regal Sun, Ruby is a mighty stone known for its exceptional physical and psychological healing properties. With the natural properties of the Sun, the stone is said to attract integrity, devotion and inner peace for the wearer. Moreover, it helps keep strong physical health, especially by improving blood circulation, bone density, enhancing eyesight and curing heart and stomach related issues. It also penetrates the internal body and removes toxins that essentially assist people suffering from life-threatening diseases like cancer.

Pearl or Moti: While most gemstones are known for eliminating negativity surrounding the wearer, Pearls are remarkably effective in building inner strength. The aesthetic beauty of this crystal is unquestionably eloquent and lustrous like water, attracting calm and cheerful vibes. By boosting confidence and uplifting the overall ambience, Pearls are said to make the wearer content and happy. It also triggers deep positive thinking, steady control on anger and informed decision-making abilities.

Yellow Sapphire or Pukhraj Ratna or Guru Ratna: Ruled by the planet Jupiter, Yellow Sapphire stone is outstandingly beneficial for strengthening marital harmony and melody. Considered as one of the divine stones that are helpful for the continuation of the family, the stone can kindle revivifying fertility, happiness and overall prosperity. It also assists in handling financial turmoils and chaotic marital lifestyles by invoking the composure and serenity required to handle tricky predicaments.

Emerald or Panna: Packed with strong healing powers, Emeralds is primarily known for bringing good fortune and favourable circumstances to assist the endeavours of the wearer. It is remarkably beneficial for several physical ailments related to eyes, skin, kidneys, muscles, joints, and heart-related problems. In addition, it is also believed to work as a magic bullet for speech disorders and allergies of respiratory tracts. The unmatched green hue of enchanting Emerald can also provide mental peace, physical stability, and emotional balance to assist the all-inclusive growth of the wearer.

Bottom Line: For ages, gemstones have operated as a small bundle of joys wrapped as magnificent ornaments. When life keeps forcing you to taste sour pickles, it is better to take help from these limited but utterly compelling gemstones. They work as a reliable guardian ushering the wearer to make the right decisions.

So, if you have been feeling down or things are not going your way, take a leap of faith and trust gemstones to get your peppy groove back. However, make sure you consult with an expert before purchasing or using a gemstone because uninformed decisions can do more harm than good.

(By Nitin Yadav, Founder and CEO at GemPundit)