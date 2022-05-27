Crow-a large black bird with glossy feathers, a heavy beak, and a squawky voice. It is one of the most common birds in India. In India, great importance is given to plants, animals and birds. The crows are considered the messenger of Yama. It is said that the blackbird gets prior information about what’s going to happen. That’s why people should not ignore signs related to the crows. Here, we have explained the good and bad omens related to the crow.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Crow Picks Up Garbage, Throws It In Dustbin. Twitter Says ‘Seekho Kuch Iss Mahan Jeev Se’
Omen Related to the Crow
- If a crow sits on your balcony and makes heavy sounds, it indicates that guests are expected to arrive at your place.
- According to shakun shastra, it is considered good if a crow makes a noise in the north direction at noon. Similarly, if the crow makes noise in the east direction, it is also considered auspicious.
- If you are leaving for a tour/trip, and suddenly a crow arrives at your window or balcony and makes noise, it means that you will have a good trip.
- If you spot a group of crows on your balcony while making noise, then it is not considered a good sign. The birds are giving warning that something bad is going to happen. It can mean that your family may get into trouble or you may fall sick.
- If the crow is making noise sitting in the south direction, then it is considered a bad sign. It means that your ancestors are unhappy with you, and you may have pitra dosh.
- Seeing a crow drinking water is considered good in Shakun Shastra. When this happens, the person gains money. If a crow is seen drinking water while going for some work, then believe that you will definitely get success in that work.
- If you see a crow flying by pressing a piece of bread, then it is a good sign that your big wish will be fulfilled.