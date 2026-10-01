Daily horoscope for October 1, 2026: The stars have a surprise for these 2 zodiac signs!

October begins with fresh cosmic energy, bringing different opportunities and challenges for each zodiac sign. Check what your day may hold.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/astrology/daily-horoscope-for-october-1-2026-the-stars-have-a-surprise-for-these-2-zodiac-signs-8531717/ Copy

October 1, 2026 horoscope: Who gets a surprise today (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 1 October 2026, the Moon will be in Taurus (Vrishabh Rashi). The day begins under the influence of Rohini Nakshatra. Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: People who are doing a job will impress their seniors with speed and efficiency. Businessmen can expect good returns from past investments. Financially, the day is favorable for you. Extra income opportunities will knock at your door. Your Love and Married life may take an exciting new turn. Health-wise, you will feel fit and full of enthusiasm throughout the day.

Remedy: Offer water mixed with a little sugar to the sun.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Yellow

Taurus: Jobwise, your boss will notice your talent and value your dedication towards work. Businessmen will crack an unexpected deal. Married people can go on a romantic candle light dinner with their spouse. Lovers will go on a date with their partner. Taurians, who are single and ready to mingle will receive a promising marriage proposal. You will enjoy good health today.

Remedy: Feed a roti to a cow or today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: White or Pastel Shades

Gemini: Work Professionals will get a chance to show their talents. Business owners will take a step back and relax today. Stay away from people who don’t like you, they might try to ruin your image. In lovelife you will have to make a few quick decisions related to your future. Married people will encounter minor arguments with their spouse. Stay well hydrated throughout the day.

Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

Cancer: People doing jobs should stay proactive and alert, as your bosses will keep an eye on your work. Businessmen will join hands to expand their business. To improve your financial situation control unnecessary expenses and avoid impulsive buying. In love and married life, your partner will plan a dinner date to surprise you. Small gestures from your inlaws will make you feel special. Healthwise, you should focus on improving your physical and mental health.

Remedy: Offer milk or kheer to Lord Shiva.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream or White

Leo: Avoid any kind of money exchange with a colleague or relative. You may feel stressed about a younger family member. Today is a highly productive day for working professionals. Wholesalers and retail traders will make good profits today. Married couples may face some issues today, when your spouse unintentionally reveals a secret in front of a relative or friend. You will feel better as a result of your ongoing health issues.

Remedy: Chant “Om Suryaya Namah” 108 times

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Saffron

Virgo: Working professionals will manage their responsibilities well, even though you will be overloaded with work. Entrepreneurs will stay two steps ahead from their competitors. Ideal day to launch new ventures. Past issues may create conflicts between you and your partner. Your busy schedule can create boredom in married life. Healthwise, a close friend will inspire you to do yoga and stay fit.

Remedy: Practice mindful relaxation and avoid over-analyzing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

Libra: Avoid shortcuts or any kind of illegal activities for financial gain. Small and medium enterprise owners will face some hurdles today. People in real estate or property will take active steps to expand their business. Misunderstandings could cause conflict with your love partner. Your spouse needs emotional support, so make sure to be there for them. Do not neglect your health due to excessive work pressure.

Remedy: Wear clean white color clothes today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: White

Scorpio: Working professionals will get recognition at the workplace for their problem solving skills. Financially, a younger family member may cause some unexpected expenses. Lovers and Married people will enjoy a romantic time together. If you are single, expect a good marriage proposal. Don’t neglect your health and avoid self-medication. You may feel overly sensitive today. Try to adopt healthy habits and maintain a balanced diet.

Remedy: Visit a Hanuman temple today and offer laddus as bhog.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

Sagittarius: Avoid impulsive expenditures and start saving money. If you live away from your family, then encouraging news from relatives will cheer you up. Married couples may notice a third person’s interest in their partner. Lovers your partner’s behaviour might disappoint you today. Healthwise, everything looks fine, but try to keep yourself engaged in activities you enjoy.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Mustard

Capricorn: Workwise your colleagues and superiors will encourage you to do well at your workplace. Business owners should not lose their integrity for quick profit. Job seekers will receive good news today. Long term investments in real estate or stock markets may bring you future gains. Lovers will experience deep emotional bonds with their partner. Married couples will shower extra love and attention on each other. Keep yourself engaged in reading or hobbies you like. It will keep you stress-free.

Remedy: ‘Om Sham Shanischaraya Namah” 108 times.

‘Om Sham Shanischaraya Namah” 108 times. Lucky Number: 4

4 Lucky Color: Brown

Aquarius: Jobwise, your boss will praise your creative ideas and inputs. Business plans will be successfully implemented today. Financially, you may expect legal decisions regarding land, property or ancestral assets in your favour. Singles will fall for someone today. Marital life will be happy, and a good conversation with your spouse is on the cards. Energy levels will be high and keep you physically active.

Remedy: Donate or Feed people in need.

Donate or Feed people in need. Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Color: Grey

Pisces: On the career front, private sector employees will face a heavy workload today. Try not to criticize your current organisation in front of colleagues. Avoid arguments with your in-laws, as domestic issues may cause tension between you and your partner. Healthwise pay close attention to your diet. People who have migraine or mental health issues should try to avoid stress.

Remedy: Meditate and chant “Om Namo Narayanaya” 108 times.

Meditate and chant “Om Namo Narayanaya” 108 times. Lucky Number: 1

1 Lucky Color: Red

Astrology inputs by Neha Rajpput