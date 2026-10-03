Daily horoscope for October 3, 2026: Check your sign now! Major horoscope update for all 12 zodiacs

October 3 could bring new opportunities as well as moments that require patience and careful thinking. Read the predictions for your zodiac sign and plan your day accordingly.

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Daily horoscope for October 3, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 3 October 2026, the Moon will transit in Gemini (Mithun Rashi). The day begins under the influence of Ardra Nakshatra, which will last until 1:30 AM (the next day). Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

On the health front, your stars are favorable today. A family outing is on your cards. Financially, there is a high chance that you will receive money from an unexpected source. If you are in love, encourage your partner to share their feelings freely. Married couples will clear away any past doubts. Career-wise, use your networking skills to advance your career.

Remedy: Apply red chandan or saffron on your forehead.

Taurus

Financially today looks very profitable. It will be a normal day for job holders and business people. You will get good news about a distant relative. Love and married life will remain pleasant. Your partner may share something with you. Your health will stay good today, just remember to take your medicines on time.

Remedy: Feed first roti to a cow.

Gemini

Working professionals and business owners can plan to learn new skills or launch something new today. Unexpected money may come in, helping you manage your bills and big expenses. You might plan to buy a new house or renovate your current one. Do not share your love life details with anyone. A trip to a religious place or a visit to a relative is possible. Your health will be good today, and you will stay active all day.

Remedy: Feed fresh green grass to cows.

Cancer

Avoid taking shortcuts to make quick money. At work, you will use your communication skills to impress seniors and close deals. Business owners may change their working style and plan to launch new ventures. Lovers will enjoy a short trip with their partner. Your spouse will make extra efforts to strengthen your emotional bond. Focus on your mental health today, and do not let anyone ruin your peace of mind.

Remedy: Chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

Leo

Today is a great day for those investing in property. Newlyweds can plan a short trip together. You may receive good news from your maternal home. However, you might feel worried about a child in the family. You need to pay attention to your health today. Give up bad eating habits.

Remedy: Donate wheat and jaggery.

Virgo

Careerwise, Today is a great day for creative people. You might get a good opportunity. If you are running a business, stay away from doubtful people and deals. In love and married life, you will support your partner. Married couples will help their spouse with household chores. Financially, Avoid lending money to anyone today. For good health, make sure to take a walk early in the morning.

Remedy: Keep fennel seed or cardamom with you today.

Libra

Working professionals will stay in a relaxed mode today.You will face many small expenses throughout the day. A minor argument might break out at home today. In love life, you can go out for a movie or dinner with your partner. Married people may receive a special gift today.

Remedy: Apply fragrance or perfume before leaving home today.

Scorpio

Financially, Today is a favorable day to invest money. However, you might get tangled up in unnecessary tasks. You may not be able to spend enough time with your lover. Married life will stay smooth and peaceful. Eligible bachelors or unmarried individuals may get a marriage proposal fixed today. Family life will bring you happiness today. Your health will remain good.

Remedy: Offer roasted gram or jaggery to monkeys.

Sagittarius

Financially, the day will be a bit tough. Verify everything before making any investment. You might face some troubles in your family life, and differences of opinion with family members could arise, so avoid arguing. An expensive item might break down or get damaged today. Lovers will spend quality time with their partner. Your married life will remain good.

Remedy: Donate yellow items.

Capricorn

You might face health problems today, as climate change could affect your health. Family life will remain pleasant. In love matters, you might face betrayal or disappointment from your lover. Married couples may experience tension over household chores. To strengthen your financial position, consult a trusted person. Business owners can invest money into their business today to expand operations.

Remedy: Donate Mustard oil at a Shani temple.

Aquarius

At the workplace, avoid arguing with your juniors or workers as your reputation may suffer. Due to a tight schedule, you may not be able to call or message your partner much. Married couples will face trust issues with their spouse. Money-wise, don’t waste your savings on unnecessary things. Today is not favourable for your health, so take proper care of it.

Remedy: Donate usable footwear to the extremely poor.

Pisces

There is a strong chance of financial gains today. A cozy family dinner or short evening trip is on the cards. In love life, misunderstandings could arise with your lover, so avoid resolving sensitive matters over text messages. Try not to doubt your spouse, as this can weaken your relationship. Entrepreneurs can plan big strategies for the future.

Remedy: Meditate on Shani Mantras and perform Saturday charity.

Astrology inputs by Neha Rajpput