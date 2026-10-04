Daily horoscope for October 4, 2026: Today’s warning for all 12 zodiac signs

October 4 may bring different challenges and opportunities for each zodiac sign. Here is what the stars suggest you keep in mind throughout the day.

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Daily horoscope for October 4, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 4 October 2026, the Moon will be in Gemini (Mithun) until 6:32 PM before shifting into Cancer (Kark). The dominant Nakshatra for the day is Punarvasu, which stays until 12:14 AM midnight before Pushya Nakshatra begins. Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: Health-wise, you will feel good today. A cash crunch might bother you and delay an important project midway. A family member might get upset with you because their demand was not met. Your lover is likely to compliment you today for your sweet and thoughtful behavior. Married life will remain smooth and normal today. Business owners will make decent profits.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in the Morning.

Taurus: Today, you may receive money from an unexpected source. There is a strong chance of recovering pending dues or blocked funds. You should be alert before starting any new work or launching a fresh project. On the romantic front, you will come closer to your partner and share your feelings freely. Married couples will come closer and help in solving their issues. Lastly, take extra care of your health today, as old pain or physical discomfort could bother you again.

Remedy: Donate red lentils to someone in need.

Gemini: Your energy levels will be low today, so pay close attention to your diet. Strong possibilities for monetary gains are indicated. Your love life will be wonderful today. Married individuals might get into an argument with your partner. The advice of an elder or an experienced person will prove very useful to you today.

Remedy: Donate books or stationery to a student.

Cancer: Start your day with yoga or exercise. Financially, you may receive money from an unexpected source. The day will be profitable for cloth traders and wholesalers. You might feel a little worried about the health of an elderly person. In your love life, avoid doubting your partner’s intentions, as this attitude can bring bitterness into your relationship. Married couples will help their partner in completing household chores.

Remedy: Light a diya at a shiva temple in the evening.

Leo: Healthwise, you can expect relief from a long standing physical ailment. Financially, You will plan to do some savings or long term investments to secure your future. Your mother will motivate you and give you full support in any of your plans. Lovers will make efforts to make their partner feel special. You may also meet an old friend.

Remedy: Take blessings from your father or a senior person.

Virgo: Today, your health may improve and you will feel less stressed than before. Moneywise, avoid risking your money on suspicious schemes or unverified investment opportunities. Married couples will enjoy spending quality time together. Newlyweds may go on a short trip.

Remedy: Offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha.

Libra: Your health will remain good today. On the financial front, you might clear an old loan or debt. Be cautious, as someone close to you might break your trust. In married life, a minor unnecessary argument with your spouse is possible. In business, exciting new partnership offers or business deals may come your way.

Remedy: Chant “OM Shukraya Namah” 108 times.

Scorpio: Healthwise, pay attention to what you eat today, if you want to stay healthy. Business owners should keep a close eye on their competitors. Your family members at home will be very impressed with you today. In love life, you will compliment your loved one. Homewives may receive a surprise gift from their husband. Travel is also on the cards for you today.

Remedy: Chant “Om Hanumate Namah” 108 times.

Sagittarius: Today, you need to focus on your mental health. Financially, consult an experienced person before making any major expenses. Money lent to someone may be recovered today. A relative might visit your home today. You will do something special for your partner, and your spouse will shower you with compliments.

Remedy: Donate bananas or other yellow fruits.

Capricorn: Healthwise, you might face minor health issues today. On the financial front, money will flow in as previous blocked funds return to you. If someone at home was ill, their health will improve today. You might receive good news from a relative’s side. Your partner may advise you to adopt a healthy or positive habit today. Married couples can make solid plans for their future.

Remedy: Donate wheat and jaggery.

Aquarius: Financially, your condition will remain stable, but expenses may rise. Lovers will enjoy quality time with their partner and may go on a short trip. Married individuals might feel anxious about their partner’s health today. Newly married women can expect relatives from their parents’ side to visit today. People who have breathing issues or asthma need to take extra care of their health today.

Remedy: Help a sanitation worker or labourer.

Pisces:Healthwise, things will be balanced and normal today. Any investments you made today will strengthen your financial position. You might receive good news from a relative, but a family member’s health may keep you anxious. In love, partners might unintentionally hurt each other’s feelings with their words. On the social front, you may attend a function or ceremony today.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers at a temple.

Astrology inputs by Neha Rajpput