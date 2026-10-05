Daily horoscope for October 5, 2026: 3 zodiacs get huge news today!

October 5 could bring a noticeable change in plans or priorities for certain zodiac signs. Here is what the day may have in store for all 12 signs.

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Daily horoscope for October 5, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 5 October 2026, the Moon will be in the Cancer (Karka) sign. The dominant Nakshatra for the day is Pushya, which stays until 11:10 PM. Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: Health-wise, incorporate exercise into your morning routine to build physical strength. Avoid impulsive buying and practice strict budget control. A sudden encounter with an ex-partner or old flame may occur. Married people will be kind towards their partner. People doing jobs will share an idea with their boss that will make them happy. Businesspeople should start any new work only after taking advice from their father or a father figure.

Remedy: Light a ghee diya in your home in the evening.

Taurus: On the health front, you must prioritize your well being today, as mental fatigue is on the cards. At work, your boss will notice your hard work and praise you. Stay alert from jealous colleagues, as they might cook up any fabricated stories about you. Business owners should avoid any arguments or disputes with their partners. Lovers and married couples will enjoy spending quality time together.

Remedy: Donate clothes to someone in need.

Gemini: Today, you might face some throat-related issues. On the financial front, past investments could bring good profits. You will spend quality time with your partner in both love and married life. Working professionals will share their ideas openly with their boss today. Business owners may have to travel for work. You will find joy in doing some social work.

Remedy: Offer green moong dal as charity.

Cancer: Healthwise, those dealing with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or asthma need to take special precautions today. On the financial front, if you applied for a loan, it might get approved. Lovers may feel hurt by their partner’s behavior today. Business owners might face delays or roadblocks in a deal. Working professionals may feel disconnected from their team. Marriage prospects look bright for eligible bachelors, as a match could get finalized.

Remedy: Donate rice or milk to someone in need.

Leo: On the health front, today is a fantastic day. Financially, It is a good day to invest money. Try not to dominate or overpower your family members at home. Professionally, be cautious as you might face losses in business or work today. You may feel worried regarding the health of a child or an elderly family member at home.

Remedy: Chant “Om Adityaya Namah” 11 times.

Virgo: On the financial front, stuck or pending money will be recovered. At work, do not make the mistake of saying anything negative to your boss or ignoring their orders. Business owners will feel a stronger spiritual inclination than work today. Eligible individuals may receive marriage proposals. Lovers or Married Couples will spend quality time with your partner today. Healthwise, today is not a good day, as you may experience discomfort in the midsection of your body. Be cautious while driving.

Remedy: Water a Tulsi plant, if you keep one at home.

Libra: Heart patients should take extra care of their health today. On the financial front, it is a good day to invest in big projects, but read every document carefully before signing. You can discuss buying a new item with your spouse. Business profits look promising today. Maintain a healthy balance between your personal and professional life. A new project or responsibility could be assigned to you at the workplace. Those working in the IT sector will see good gains.

Remedy: Offer white flowers during prayer.

Scorpio: Healthwise, you might face issues related to your bones or lower back today. Financially, your expenses may rise, but your income is also expected to grow. The workload at your workplace will be almost negligible today, and you might go out with a colleague. On the romantic front, you will share great harmony with your partner in both love and married life.

Remedy: Visit a Hanuman temple.

Sagittarius: Take care of your health today, as you may face discomfort below the waist or in your lower body. Parents with small children must keep a close watch on them. On the financial front, you will need to cut down on unnecessary expenses and focus on increasing savings. At work, your boss may appreciate your hard work today. Business owners especially those handling foreign clients or exports will enjoy profitable returns. Homemakers will focus on learning a new skill today.

Remedy: Offer bananas or food to someone needy.

Capricorn: On the health front, headache or mental stress might bother you today. Try practicing some yoga or pranayam. You may experience some minor discomfort today so take extra care of your eyes. Financially, keep a close eye on your wallet. Business owners will gain some good profits. People who are trying to launch a new business, start a new job, or do some short term course it is a very auspicious day. On the relationship front, make your partner feel special with thoughtful gifts.

Remedy: Feed crows or birds.

Aquarius: Healthwise you might feel physically tired and drained during the second half of the day, so try not push yourself too hard. Money that was stuck will finally be recovered. The family will discuss an upcoming celebration, this will lift your mood today. You might get a new responsibility at home. In your love and married life, be cautious third person as they could cause friction between you and your partner.

Remedy: Feed birds in the morning.

Pisces: At work, you will feel light and easygoing due to less workload. Business owners will receive solid gains and also today is a good time to make an investment. On the family front, a few issues or misunderstanding might leave you a bit stressed. First half of the day is not good for lovers or married couples as you or your partner may pick a fight, but things will settle down and get back to normal by evening. Watch your diet today, as indigestion could cause some trouble.

Remedy: Donate yellow-colored food or clothing.

Astrology inputs by Neha Rajpput