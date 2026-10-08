Daily horoscope for October 8, 2026: Your cosmic forecast for balance and better timing

Discover your daily horoscope for October 8, 2026, with personalized predictions for all 12 zodiac signs. Find out what the stars indicate for you today.

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Daily Horoscope for October 8, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on Thursday, 8 October 2026, the Moon will be in Leo (Simha Rashi) throughout the day. The dominant Nakshatra for the day is Purva Phalguni, which stays until 9:20 PM before Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra begins. The day falls under Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi, which continues until approximately 10:17 PM before Chaturdashi begins.

Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Avoid eating outside food today. You may face stomach problems. Financially, new sources of income may appear. Investments can bring profit. In your love life, your partner will shower you with love today. Married couples may go out with their partner or go shopping. Working professionals may attend a party with colleagues after office. Business owners will see solid gains. Your efforts to expand your business will succeed.

Remedy: Light a ghee lamp before Maa Lakshmi.

Taurus

Play outdoor games and stay physically active. This will keep you energetic. On the financial front, it is a good day for money matters and financial transactions. A marriage proposal may come for someone in your family. You may go out with your family. People in love may hurt their partner with something they say today. Married individuals may buy something for their partner today. At work, people may get praise at their workplace today. You can impress people with your words today. People doing business in partnership may be cheated today. Be careful.

Remedy: Light a ghee lamp before Maa Lakshmi.

Gemini

Healthwise, you may have lower back pain today, so avoid sitting for long hours or lifting heavy objects. You may think about buying a new home or a new car. Working individuals may not be able to focus on work because of a bad mood and low energy. Business owners may get a good suggestion from someone today. You may feel worried about an elder’s health in the family. In love life, your love partner will support you today. They may talk with you to make the bond stronger.

Remedy: Feed cows or donate green fodder.

Cancer

On the health front, you will be fine today. Financially, your family property may increase today. You will get support from your seniors at the office. You may also achieve something good today. Business owners, your innovative ideas will help the company grow today. Those who are single may have a special meeting with someone today. Love partners will spend good time together. Married people may shop for the family together with their spouse today.

Remedy: Recite “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times.

Leo

You may be troubled by a cold and cough today, so take precautions. Money may come to you today. A loan you gave to someone may be returned. You may need to work harder at your workplace today. If you are travelling today, keep your belongings safe. They may get lost or stolen. Your love partner will make you feel special today. If you have children, you may feel very upset about one of their habits today.

Remedy: Donate wheat or jaggery .

Virgo

A friend may give you advice today to keep your health in check, and be open to their suggestions. Be careful in money matters today and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Some good news may come to your family. At your workplace, avoiding work or being careless may cost you today. Business owners will be seen finishing their pending tasks. Your partner’s sweet gesture will give you a lot of happiness today. In married life, you may get some valuable advice from your partner.

Remedy: Chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 108 times .

Libra

You may have to travel for business reasons today, but take care of your health during the trip. On the financial front, you may face a money shortage today. Do not depend on only one source of income. Try to increase your earnings. At the office, you may get to do work you like. Business owners can expect a profitable day. Married individuals may also face some trouble or stress in married life. In your love life, it will be hard to meet or talk with your partner today.

Remedy: Donate white food such as rice or milk to someone in need.

Scorpio

Healthwise, you may have a problem with your head or feet today. Be careful in money transactions. Avoid being careless in your job or business. Otherwise, an important task may get stuck. Lovers misunderstandings or a fight is possible today, so it is best to keep communication brief and thoughtful to avoid arguments. Married life may stay tense today. A comment from your spouse might hurt your feelings. Homemakers will spend good time with a female friend today.

Remedy: Offer water to Surya at sunrise and recite “Om Suryaya Namah” 11 times.

Sagittarius

Pay extra attention to your health today and focus on maintaining a balanced routine to stay fit. Keep your expenses under control to maintain financial stability and avoid unnecessary strain. Family issues at home might trouble you, but you will successfully resolve an ongoing conflict or dispute at home today. Your partner’s actions will win your heart today. Because of work, married individuals may not be able to give their life partner enough time. Your boss will be highly impressed by you and you may get praise. In the evening, you may party with an old friend.

Remedy: Donate yellow food such as chana dal or bananas.

Capricorn

Health looks good today, you will get relief from old pain. You may spend money on your child’s health or medical needs. You will talk about a serious matter with your partner. Married couples may go out for a short trip or a walk with their partner. At work, avoid making hasty decisions. People doing business in partnership will get profit.

Remedy: Recite “Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah” 108 times.

Aquarius

Healthwise, if you are fighting with an old illness, you will get relief. Avoid wasting money, otherwise you may face trouble in the future. Today is a good day to launch a new business or expand your existing venture. Retail and wholesale traders will make a profit today. Expect praise and recognition from your boss for your good work. Your love partner may misunderstand you about something, so be careful with your communication. You may feel worried about the health of a child or an elder at home.

Remedy: Help elderly or disadvantaged people

Pisces

To stay fit, be careful about your diet and eating habits today. Avoid taking a loan from anyone today as it could lead to unnecessary financial stress later. At work, stay away from office politics today. When dealing with customers and dealers, pay attention to small details. If you are in a partnership, you may face disagreement from your partners today. Married people should avoid fighting over small things. Do not get misled by others. On the other hand, those in a relationship you will get support from your love partner today.